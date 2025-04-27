Madhya Pradesh CM Announces 3% DA Hike For State Employees

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces a 3% DA hike for employees and reviews actions to expel Pakistani nationals under non-official visas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced the approval of an additional instalment of three per cent dearness allowance (DA) for all state government employees. The revised DA will apply from July 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

Earlier in the day, against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Chief Minister held a crucial meeting with state police officials to review measures for identifying and expelling Pakistani nationals from the state, following the directives of the Centre.

He said the state government had already taken proactive steps to identify Pakistani nationals staying in Madhya Pradesh under short-term or non-official visas and to ensure their departure according to the stipulated guidelines.

Addressing the meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, “In accordance with the directions given to the Madhya Pradesh government by the Honourable Prime Minister and the respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, I held a meeting today. We have made preparations to expel from the state those Pakistani visa holders who are not on long-term or official visas.”

Yadav added, “We have issued directives today based on the guidelines given by the government to ensure that such individuals are removed from the state after the 27th. I believe that, just as the recent incident happened in the village, and as the government has consistently issued directives in coordination with all state governments, we in Madhya Pradesh are also following all those instructions diligently.”

As part of the countermeasures after the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government has taken a series of strong actions against Pakistan.

These include suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the integrated check post at the Attari border.

The government has also cancelled visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). India has declared the Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

India has also decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in both High Commissions are now considered annulled. Five support staff members of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions.

(With inputs from ANI)

