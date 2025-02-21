Madhya Pradesh: Interfaith Couple Attacked Inside District District Court Of Rewa

An interfaith couple was allegedly assaulted inside the district court of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, while attempting to register their marriage. This is the second such incident in the state this month.

An interfaith couple was allegedly assaulted inside the district court of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, while attempting to register their marriage. This is the second such incident in the state this month.

According to the police, the couple—a Muslim man and a Hindu woman—had come to the court for legal formalities. The situation escalated when they entered a lawyer’s chamber, and the woman, who was wearing a burqa, revealed her Hindu name. This revelation led to suspicion among some lawyers present.

Accusations of ‘Love Jihad’ Lead to Violence

Some lawyers demanded to see the man’s Aadhaar card. Upon discovering that he was Muslim, they accused him of engaging in “love jihad,” a term often used by right-wing groups to allege that Muslim men are luring Hindu women into marriage for religious conversion. The lawyers allegedly began assaulting the man, police said.

At the time of the incident, court proceedings had already been halted due to a lawyers’ strike. Many lawyers were still present in their chambers attending to old case files. As the confrontation escalated, more lawyers allegedly joined in, intensifying the attack on the man.

Police Rescue the Couple Amidst Chaos

Local police were alerted, and Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Sahu arrived at the scene with three other officers. Upon reaching the court premises, Sahu found a large, angry crowd surrounding the couple.

“The woman had a Hindu name but was wearing a burqa, which made them angry. She belongs to an upper-caste family. They were being roughed up and pushed around,” Sahu told The Indian Express.

Sahu and his team managed to extract the man, whose shirt was torn during the scuffle, and escorted him to safety. Meanwhile, the woman was taken away in a police jeep to a secure location.

“They have been in a relationship for over a year and wanted to marry. The man works as a laborer, and their parents have not come forward so far. We managed to save them, and that’s what matters now,” Sahu added.

Police Register Case, No Arrests Made Yet

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for the assault on the man. “He has come forward with the complaint. We are looking into the role of lawyers as well. No arrest has been made, and no counter-complaint has been filed by the lawyers,” Kumar said.

Lawyers Deny Involvement

Advocate D.S. Ojha, president of the Rewa Bar Association, distanced lawyers from the incident, claiming that they were only participating in a protest against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill. “This incident has nothing to do with lawyers. They were just on protest,” Ojha stated.

Another lawyer, Advocate Adarsh Dubey, also dismissed claims of violence. “The man came to marry around 3:30 pm. The lawyers intervened and called the police. There was no assault. They must have been injured by someone else,” Dubey said.

Similar Incident in Bhopal Earlier This Month

This attack comes just weeks after a similar incident in Bhopal. An interfaith couple visiting a court to register their marriage was targeted by right-wing groups. The Muslim man was assaulted and accused of “love jihad.” Later, the police arrested him on charges of allegedly forcing the woman to convert to Islam.

The recent rise in such incidents raises concerns about the safety of interfaith couples in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are investigating the Rewa case, but no arrests have been made yet.