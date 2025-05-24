Home
Madhya Pradesh Politician Caught On CCTV In Obscene Act On Expressway, Faces Police FIR

Madhya Pradesh politician Manoharlal Dhakad faces police action after being caught in a viral obscene video on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. FIR filed as search continues.

Madhya Pradesh Politician Caught On CCTV In Obscene Act On Expressway, Faces Police FIR


A politician from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, Manoharlal Dhakad, has found himself at the center of a major controversy after being caught on CCTV engaging in an obscene act with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The shocking footage, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked public outrage and led to police intervention.

The incident took place on May 13 on the high-security eight-lane expressway, where surveillance cameras captured Dhakad in a sexually explicit act in full public view. The vehicle involved a white car seen in the footage is registered under Dhakad’s name, as confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh police.

Soon after the video’s circulation, an FIR was filed against Manoharlal Dhakad and a co-accused under sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Police authorities have since launched a manhunt for Dhakad, who has gone untraceable.

Adding to the controversy is Dhakad’s political connection. His wife, Sohan Bai, is a BJP-backed Sarpanch and District Panchayat member from Ward No. 8 in Bani village, Mandsaur. However, the BJP has officially distanced itself from the incident.

“Manoharlal Dhakad is a resident of Bani village but is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife holds a Panchayat post, but the party has no direct ties to him,” clarified Rajesh Dixit, BJP District President, Mandsaur.

Further, Dhakad has been removed from his role as National Minister of the Dhakad Mahasabha Youth Union. Arjun Dhakad, the national president of the organization, confirmed the dismissal, citing the need to uphold the dignity of the group.

“The decision was necessary to protect the credibility and values of the organization,” he said.

Reacting to the footage, Ratlam Range DIG Manoj Singh strongly condemned the act, stating: “Such behaviour on a public road is completely unacceptable. It violates both legal and social norms. Public spaces are meant for safe and respectful use by all citizens.”

The incident has not only embarrassed local leadership but has also raised questions about accountability and conduct among individuals with public or political ties. The investigation is ongoing, and updates are awaited as police continue their efforts to locate and apprehend Dhakad.

newsx

