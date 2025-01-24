Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

The private tutor used to shoot the videos of the act and blackmail the students. In the meantime, a video was leaked, as a result of which the matter came to light.

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

A 28-year-old private tutor was arrested for allegedly having an ‘unnatural act’ with his students in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, a police official said on Friday.
According to information, the accused teacher runs a coaching center in Sironj locality in the district.

He also used to shoot the videos of the act and blackmail the students. In the meantime, a video was leaked, as a result of which the matter came to light.

After that, family members of five students approached the Sironj police station and lodged a complaint against the coaching teacher on Thursday evening. Taking an immediate action into the matter, the police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused.

Vidisha Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani told ANI, “Five students have lodged a complaint against a coaching teacher at Sironj police station regarding the ‘unnatural act’. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 3, 4, 5 (F), and 5 (L) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against the accused and took him into police custody.”

An investigation into the matter is underway, and the accused is being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the facts revealed in the probe, he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

