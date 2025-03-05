‘Madhya Pradesh Set To Open New Tiger Reserve’, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the state would get its ninth tiger reserve as 'Madhav Tiger Reserve' soon.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that Madhya Pradesh’s status of ‘Tiger state’ is intact and is heading to achieve new achievements with new Tiger reserves.

“We already have eight Tiger reserves, and a new Tiger Reserve is going to open soon in Madhya Pradesh which will be the ninth in the name of Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri district. I extended my congratulations to the people of the state. I am happy that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country and in the world. Our status as a ‘Tiger state’ is not only intact but also going to achieve new achievements with the new Tiger Reserves,” CM Yadav said.

He further highlighted that the accommodation facilities for tourists in tiger reserves area stay filled across the season which shows their affection for the state and richness of the forests here in the state.

“When I talk about Tiger Reserves, we would like to mention that all hotels, resorts and all kinds of stay facilities in our state are filled with tourists throughout the season. It shows tourists’ love for Madhya Pradesh and the richness of our forests. When the animals are seen wandering in their natural environment inside the forest, it reveals the spirit of co-existence in the state along with enthusiasm and excitement,” CM said.

The Chief Minister stressed that with the new Madhav Tiger Reserve and on the basis of the achievement of wild animals, the state government would open a new tourist area in the Chambal region.

“I am happy that with taking a new employment opportunity, our Chambal region will now open a new door for the prosperity of development. On the one hand, Cheetahs are seen roaming again in Asia in our Chambal region. Additionally, work on the Dolphin Gharial project inside the Chambal River is also going on in the same region. On the other hand, this area is quite rich in view of vultures. Now, tigers will live in Shivpuri, and I am also going to release a couple of tigers there soon,” he added.

(Inputs From ANI)

