Madhya Pradesh: Treasure Hunt Frenzy At Asirgarh Fort After ‘Chhaava’ Film Rumors Spark Digging

The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district has launched an investigation after groups of people began digging around the historic Asirgarh Fort, chasing rumors of a hidden treasure. The frenzy is believed to have been triggered by the depiction of the fort in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Chhaava”, according to officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Burhanpur District Collector Harsh Singh confirmed reports of locals and outsiders flocking to the 15th-century fort, located around 20 km from the district headquarters, in search of buried gold coins. “It came to my knowledge that some people dug up fields looking for treasure. I have directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to inspect the site and put an end to the unauthorized digging,” Singh stated.

Officials have cautioned that any coins or artifacts discovered at the site will be considered government property due to their archaeological significance. Singh warned that individuals found in possession of such items will be required to surrender them to authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eyewitness Waseem Khan, a local resident, reported that large crowds had gathered at the site, carrying torches and digging frantically. Videos circulating on social media show people using mobile flashlights to search for treasure in the darkness.

Sources indicate that the sudden surge of treasure hunters was fueled by rumors suggesting that Asirgarh Fort holds a hidden fortune, a notion seemingly reinforced by its portrayal in “Chhaava.” As officials work to contain the situation, local authorities have urged people to refrain from illegal excavation.

ALSO READ: Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?