Madras HC Orders Tamil Nadu Govt To Report On Vaigai River Pollution Causes

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the state government to submit a report identifying the sources of pollution in the Vaigai River and outlining a proposed action plan to address the issue.

The bench, comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and P. Pugazhendhi, took suo motu cognizance of the alarming levels of pollution in the Vaigai River after reviewing a petition highlighting the severe environmental concerns. During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Veerakathiravan acknowledged that sewage was being mixed into the river and assured the court that immediate measures would be taken to address the problem.

Veerakathiravan also promised that a comprehensive action plan, formulated in consultation with various state departments, including water resources, municipal administration, rural development, and the forest department, would be submitted to the court by January 20, 2025.

The court’s order follows the growing concerns over the pollution issue and the failure to implement earlier directives. The bench considered reports from the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation (MNCF), a non-governmental organization, which had conducted a study on the river’s pollution levels. The study revealed that the water quality of the Vaigai River was classified below grade D, indicating that it is only suitable for industrial use, far below the standards required for agricultural or drinking water purposes.

In addition to the pollution issue, two contempt petitions have been filed due to non-compliance with the court’s previous orders aimed at protecting the river. The court has emphasized the urgency of addressing the pollution and expects prompt action from the concerned authorities.

