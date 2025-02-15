Madras HC Upholds Communal Harmony In Thirupparankundram, Dismisses Procession Petition

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent measures to maintain peace in Thirupparankundram, a historic pilgrimage town near Madurai, where Hindus, Muslims, and Jains have coexisted in harmony for generations.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent measures to maintain peace in Thirupparankundram, a historic pilgrimage town near Madurai, where Hindus, Muslims, and Jains have coexisted in harmony for generations. The court dismissed a petition seeking permission for a religious procession, citing potential communal tensions amid ongoing disputes over the naming of the town’s sacred hill.

Court’s Verdict: Ensuring Peace Over Processions

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed a writ petition filed by S Yuvaraj, a member of the right-wing group Bharat Hindu Munnani, who sought approval to hold a religious procession in Chennai on February 18. The petitioner intended to protest the alleged renaming of Thirupparankundram Hill as “Sikkandar Hill” instead of its traditional name, “Sri Kandar Hill.”

The proposed procession would have carried a ceremonial lance from Egambareswarar Temple to Sri Muthukumaraswamy Temple, passing through key commercial streets like Rasappa Street, Nainiyappa Street, Pethu Street, and Thanga Salai. However, state public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah raised concerns that the event could escalate existing communal tensions and disrupt public order.

A Strong Stand Against Communal Disruption

Justice Ilanthiraiyan reinforced the significance of unity in diversity, highlighting that Thirupparankundram stands as a testament to peaceful coexistence among different religious communities. The judge emphasized that the state government bears the responsibility of preventing any activities that could disturb this balance and ensuring that no community’s religious sentiments are harmed.

“The primary duty of the government is to maintain peace and harmony,” the judge ruled, rejecting the petition outright. He also pointed out that the government should not permit actions that could fuel discord in an already sensitive environment.

Government’s Role in Maintaining Harmony

Public prosecutor Jinnah strongly opposed granting permission for the procession, citing that the proposed route passed through a bustling commercial area with shops operated by people from various communities. He argued that allowing the event could spark unrest in a locality known for its religious diversity.

When the judge suggested an alternative route for the procession, the petitioner declined. Jinnah further noted that the issue had already been settled by judicial and executive authorities, and reigniting it through such demonstrations would only create unnecessary tensions.

Additionally, the prosecutor addressed concerns over religious practices at the dargah in Thirupparankundram, particularly objections to animal sacrifices. He pointed out that similar rituals are observed at Hindu temples like Alagarkovil and Pandi Muneeswarar Temple, questioning the selective opposition to the practice at the dargah.

A Landmark Ruling in Favor of Social Stability

The court’s decision reflects a firm commitment to upholding communal harmony and preventing inflammatory actions. Thirupparankundram, with its rich history of religious inclusivity, remains a crucial example of India’s pluralistic ethos. By dismissing the petition, the Madras High Court has reaffirmed the importance of prioritizing peace over political or ideological disputes.

The ruling serves as a reminder that while religious freedoms are constitutionally protected, they must be exercised responsibly, without endangering the social fabric. As Tamil Nadu moves forward, the state government will be tasked with ensuring that Thirupparankundram remains a beacon of unity, unmarred by discord and division.

