Madras HC Warns Cops Of Departmental Action For Failing To Provide Written Grounds Of Arrest

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to issue instructions making police officers liable for departmental proceedings if they fail to provide accused persons with written grounds of arrest. The direction came while granting bail to a FIITJEE official accused of cheating 262 parents of Rs 2.62 crore in connection with coaching programmes for competitive examinations. The Court found that the police had failed to communicate the grounds of arrest to the accused in writing, rendering his arrest and subsequent remand illegal. It also observed that procedural lapses could ultimately prejudice victims and undermine fair investigations.

Case Involved Alleged Cheating of 262 Parents

The case arose from allegations that FIITJEE Limited, in collaboration with Suguna PIP School in Coimbatore, collected refundable caution deposits of ₹1 lakh each from parents who enrolled their children in JEE and NEET coaching programmes. The deposits were allegedly not returned after the courses ended, leading to the registration of a cheating case in May 2026. The accused official, Jain, told the High Court that he was merely a salaried employee. He also argued that the police had provided him only with a printed arrest memorandum in Tamil, a language he could not read. The State, however, maintained that the contents had been explained to him in English, reports Bar and Bench.

Court Questions Arrest Procedure

The High Court observed that the arrest memorandum mentioned only the crime number and relevant penal provision without explaining Jain’s alleged role in the case. The Court also criticised the police for suggesting that Jain might abscond because he was from North India, questioning the basis of such reasoning. Taking these circumstances into account, the Court held that the arrest and subsequent remand were illegal and granted him bail.

DGP Asked to Ensure Compliance

The Court noted that despite its September 7 direction to replace outdated arrest forms with revised formats requiring detailed written grounds, police personnel continued to use the old forms. It directed the DGP to issue instructions clarifying that failure to furnish written grounds of arrest would amount to dereliction of duty and attract departmental proceedings. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on November 10, 2026, for reporting compliance with the Court’s directions.

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