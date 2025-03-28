Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row

The controversy erupted following Kamra’s recent show at Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar, where he performed a parody song that drew sharp criticism from Shiv Sena supporters.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been granted interim pre-arrest bail by the Madras High Court till April 7 in connection with a case related to his satirical performance allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra had approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail, citing fears of arrest by the Mumbai Police. The comedian stated that he is a resident of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, having shifted from Mumbai in 2021. His plea emphasized that his performance did not specifically name or directly target any individual.

The controversy erupted following Kamra’s recent show at Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar, where he performed a parody song that drew sharp criticism from Shiv Sena supporters. The backlash led to the vandalisation of the venue and the hotel housing it on Sunday night.

Based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar Police booked Kamra for alleged defamatory remarks against Deputy CM Shinde. He has been summoned twice by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kamra also criticised mainstream media, calling them “vultures” and accusing them of functioning as a “miscommunication arm” of the ruling party. His remarks have triggered further outrage online, especially from supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena.

Despite the backlash, Kamra maintains that his content falls under the ambit of free speech and satire. The court’s interim relief protects him from arrest until April 7, giving him time to approach the appropriate court in Mumbai for regular anticipatory bail.

