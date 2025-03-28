Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row

Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row

The controversy erupted following Kamra’s recent show at Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar, where he performed a parody song that drew sharp criticism from Shiv Sena supporters.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been granted interim pre-arrest bail by the Madras High Court till April 7 in connection with a case related to his satirical performance allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra had approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail, citing fears of arrest by the Mumbai Police. The comedian stated that he is a resident of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, having shifted from Mumbai in 2021. His plea emphasized that his performance did not specifically name or directly target any individual.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy erupted following Kamra’s recent show at Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar, where he performed a parody song that drew sharp criticism from Shiv Sena supporters. The backlash led to the vandalisation of the venue and the hotel housing it on Sunday night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar Police booked Kamra for alleged defamatory remarks against Deputy CM Shinde. He has been summoned twice by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kamra also criticised mainstream media, calling them “vultures” and accusing them of functioning as a “miscommunication arm” of the ruling party. His remarks have triggered further outrage online, especially from supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena.

Despite the backlash, Kamra maintains that his content falls under the ambit of free speech and satire. The court’s interim relief protects him from arrest until April 7, giving him time to approach the appropriate court in Mumbai for regular anticipatory bail.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron

Filed under

eknath shinde Kunal Kamra

The Union Cabinet, chaire

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners
newsx

Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know
Stand-up comedian Kunal K

Madras High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Kunal Kamra In Eknath Shinde Parody Row
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron
Thailand has ordered the

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We...
Stand-up comedian and You

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners

Cabinet Approves DA Hike For Central Govt Employees, DR For Pensioners

Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know

Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Sutak Period – Everything You Need To Know

PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron

PM Modi Joins Viral Studio Ghibli AI Trend, Shares Dreamlike Pics With Trump & Macron

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We Know So Far

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We...

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips