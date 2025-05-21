Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu’s New Vice-chancellor Appointment Laws, Marking Win For Governor Rn Ravi

Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu’s New Vice-chancellor Appointment Laws, Marking Win For Governor Rn Ravi

Madras HC halts TN’s new laws giving CM power to appoint university VCs, calling it a setback for DMK. BJP PIL cites conflict with UGC norms and lack of clarity.

Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu’s New Vice-chancellor Appointment Laws, Marking Win For Governor Rn Ravi


Madras High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the ten Amendment Acts passed by the Tamil Nadu government that transferred the power to appoint vice-chancellors (VCs) of state universities from the Governor to the Chief Minister.

The court’s order comes as a major blow to the ruling DMK government, while it is being viewed as a moral victory for Governor RN Ravi, who had previously objected to these changes.

Background: SC Ruling Empowered State Over Governor

The controversy follows a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court, which had allowed the Tamil Nadu Assembly to re-enact the Bills that were pending gubernatorial assent. Using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court ruled that the Governor cannot indefinitely delay legislation, thus enabling the automatic passage of the Bills.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government notified ten Amendment Acts, designating the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of state-run universities, thereby removing the Governor from the university governance structure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PIL Challenges State’s Move as Contrary to UGC Norms

The interim stay was granted in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP functionary K Venkatachalapathy, who argued that the newly enacted Acts violate University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These regulations mandate that VCs must be appointed via a search-cum-selection committee and with the approval of the Chancellor, traditionally the Governor.

The petitioner contended that the Tamil Nadu amendments lack transparency, do not align with federal education norms, and leave ambiguous which entity the term “government” refers to—the Assembly, the Cabinet, or the Executive Head.

State Sought SC Transfer; HC Proceeds with Case

In a related move, the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case, citing that similar matters were already being heard by the top court. However, the Madras High Court’s division bench, comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshmi, went ahead and admitted the petition, directing both the central and state governments to file their responses.

The case has been listed for further hearing today.

Legal & Political Significance

This legal tussle highlights the ongoing friction between the DMK-led state government and Governor RN Ravi over control of academic institutions. The high court’s intervention suggests that the balance between state autonomy and central regulations, particularly in higher education, remains a contentious and evolving issue.

ALSO READ: Class 12-Fail Teen Hacker Arrested by Gujarat ATS For 50+ Cyberattacks On Indian Govt Sites Amid Operation Sindoor

Filed under

DMK Madras High Court RN Ravi Tamil Nadu VC appointment law

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand