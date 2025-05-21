Madras High Court Halts Tamil Nadu’s New Vice-chancellor Appointment Laws, Marking Win For Governor Rn Ravi

Madras HC halts TN’s new laws giving CM power to appoint university VCs, calling it a setback for DMK. BJP PIL cites conflict with UGC norms and lack of clarity.

Madras High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the ten Amendment Acts passed by the Tamil Nadu government that transferred the power to appoint vice-chancellors (VCs) of state universities from the Governor to the Chief Minister.

The court’s order comes as a major blow to the ruling DMK government, while it is being viewed as a moral victory for Governor RN Ravi, who had previously objected to these changes.

Background: SC Ruling Empowered State Over Governor

The controversy follows a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court, which had allowed the Tamil Nadu Assembly to re-enact the Bills that were pending gubernatorial assent. Using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court ruled that the Governor cannot indefinitely delay legislation, thus enabling the automatic passage of the Bills.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government notified ten Amendment Acts, designating the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of state-run universities, thereby removing the Governor from the university governance structure.

PIL Challenges State’s Move as Contrary to UGC Norms

The interim stay was granted in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP functionary K Venkatachalapathy, who argued that the newly enacted Acts violate University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These regulations mandate that VCs must be appointed via a search-cum-selection committee and with the approval of the Chancellor, traditionally the Governor.

The petitioner contended that the Tamil Nadu amendments lack transparency, do not align with federal education norms, and leave ambiguous which entity the term “government” refers to—the Assembly, the Cabinet, or the Executive Head.

State Sought SC Transfer; HC Proceeds with Case

In a related move, the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case, citing that similar matters were already being heard by the top court. However, the Madras High Court’s division bench, comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshmi, went ahead and admitted the petition, directing both the central and state governments to file their responses.

The case has been listed for further hearing today.

Legal & Political Significance

This legal tussle highlights the ongoing friction between the DMK-led state government and Governor RN Ravi over control of academic institutions. The high court’s intervention suggests that the balance between state autonomy and central regulations, particularly in higher education, remains a contentious and evolving issue.

