Madras High Court Issues Notice To CM Vijay: What Is The Case About?

The Chief Minister Vijay legal challenge moved a step forward on Tuesday after the Madras High Court issued notices on election petitions questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s victories in the 2026 Assembly elections. Justice V Lakshminarayanan ordered notices in petitions challenging Vijay’s election from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. The court also issued notice on petitions against Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s victory from Villivakkam, but clarified that the notices would be served only after defects in those petitions are corrected.

Reports say that during the hearing, the court gave the petitioners one week to fix procedural defects, including issues related to affidavits and Form 25, the mandatory affidavit required under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, when allegations of corrupt practices are made. The judge orally questioned why these requirements had not been followed and observed that such defects should not lead to the petitions being returned by the registry. The court also allowed private notice in addition to the normal mode of service, noting that election petitions must be decided quickly under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Chief Minister Vijay legal challenge focuses on four separate election petitions

The Chief Minister Vijay legal challenge currently includes four election petitions. Three of them question his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency, while one challenges his election from Tiruchirappalli East.

As per reports, the Perambur petitions were filed by S Dinesh, RD Shekar and TN Lakshmi Narasimhan. Shekar was the DMK candidate from the constituency. Vijay won Perambur with 1,20,365 votes, defeating Shekar, who secured 66,650 votes, by a margin of 53,715 votes. The petitions filed by Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan have been listed subject to maintainability.

Chief Minister Vijay legal challenge centres on campaign conduct and poll code allegations

The petition against Vijay’s Tiruchirappalli East victory was filed by S Inigo Irudayaraj, who lost the seat after polling 63,965 votes, while Vijay secured 91,381 votes, winning by 27,416 votes.

Reports say that according to the petitions, Vijay and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries “systemically and consciously” involved minors in election campaigning. The pleas refer to Vijay’s speech on April 21, 2026, in which he allegedly asked children to convince their parents, grandparents and other eligible family members to vote for the party’s “Whistle” symbol. The petitions say Vijay addressed children as his “little friends” and urged them to ask their families to vote for the symbol just as they would ask for “chocolates, Kinder Joy or clothes.”

Chief Minister Vijay legal challenge also raises expenditure claims as Arjuna faces petitions

As per reports, the Chief Minister Vijay legal challenge also includes allegations that the campaign violated the Election Commission of India’s February 5, 2024 direction banning political parties from using children in election rallies, campaigns, slogan shouting, distributing posters or pamphlets, or displaying party symbols. The petitions further allege that Vijay “emotionally targeted” and “blackmailed vulnerable children and impressionable minds” to influence voting decisions within families. They also accuse him of suppressing election expenditure.

Separate petitions have also been filed against Minister Aadhav Arjuna over his Villivakkam victory. One was filed by R. Sivaraj and the other by Karthik Mohan. Arjuna won the seat with 66,445 votes, defeating DMK candidate Karthik Mohan, who secured 49,143 votes, by 17,302 votes. Those petitions are also pending before the Madras High Court.

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