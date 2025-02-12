Madras High Court Vacates Stay Against EC Probe Into AIADMK’s Leadership Dispute, Symbol Issues

The Madras High Court lifted a stay that had prevented the Election Commission of India (ECI) from investigating internal disputes within the AIADMK.

In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted a stay that had prevented the Election Commission of India (ECI) from investigating internal disputes within the AIADMK.

This includes leadership conflicts and the party’s Two Leaves symbol allocation, a decision seen as a setback for the party’s current chief, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The division bench, comprising Justices R. Subramanian and G. Arul Murugan, issued the order while hearing petitions filed by expelled AIADMK members P. Ravindranath (son of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam), K.C. Palanisamy, and Va Pugazhenthi.

With the stay vacated, the ECI can now look into the leadership dispute between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, the legitimacy of the July 2022 AIADMK general council resolutions (which expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters), and the allocation of the party’s iconic Two Leaves symbol. The court also dismissed Palaniswami’s plea to restrain the ECI from intervening in these matters.

However, the bench clarified that the ECI must first determine whether the complaints before it are eligible for inquiry. If found fit, the commission must conduct the probe in accordance with Election Symbols rules.

Reacting to the verdict, Pugazhenthi stated that the court had officially removed any restrictions on the ECI’s probe. He also asserted that since civil suits regarding leadership and the party symbol are still pending in court, Palaniswami cannot claim the General Secretary post or use the AIADMK name.

This ruling adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing power struggle within AIADMK, further intensifying the battle for control over the party’s leadership and identity.

