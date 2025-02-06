Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Madurai Collector Alleges Outsiders Attempting To Disrupt Religious Harmony In Tirupparankundram

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha has assured that the people of Tirupparankundram, belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities, have been living together peacefully for years. However, she stated that outsiders from both communities were attempting to disturb public harmony.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha has assured that the people of Tirupparankundram have been living together peacefully for years


Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha has assured that the people of Tirupparankundram, belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities, have been living together peacefully for years. However, she stated that outsiders from both communities were attempting to disturb public harmony. In her official report regarding the communal tension surrounding the Tirupparankundram hillock, the Collector emphasized that necessary measures were being taken to maintain peace and religious unity in the area.

Controversy Over Digital Banner at Dargah in Madurai

The communal tensions were sparked on December 4, 2024, when Sikkander Badhusha Avuliya Dargah placed a digital banner near the Subramaniyaswamy temple. The banner announced that all facilities were available at the dargah for the practice of kandoori, a ritual involving the sacrifice of a goat. Following a complaint filed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, the controversial words on the banner were removed.

Attempted Goat Sacrifice Sparks Protest

On December 25, 2024, five individuals attempted to carry a goat to the hillock for sacrifice. The police intervened, preventing them from proceeding, which led to a demonstration by the individuals. Subsequently, they submitted a petition to the Collector seeking permission for the ritual. In response, the Tirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) organized a peace meeting to address the concerns.

During the discussions, it was decided that the existing worshipping practices should continue. Since neither the HR&CE Department nor the dargah committee could present any legal documents supporting animal sacrifice, the committee was advised to seek judicial intervention on the matter. However, in protest, the dargah committee members refused to sign the minutes of the meeting.

Defiance of Prohibition Order During Festival

Despite the district administration’s refusal to permit the sacrifice, dargah committee members attempted to bring a goat to the hilltop during the Santhakoodu festival on January 18. The authorities intervened once again, preventing the act and filing a case against those involved.

Meanwhile, on the same day, around 200 members of the Hindu Munnani, led by State President Kadeswara Subramanian, along with RSS and BJP cadres, organized a meeting in a marriage hall in Tirupparankundram. Without obtaining prior police permission, they proceeded to the temple. Legal action was taken against them as well.

Residents Demand Action Against Outsiders

On January 27, eleven residents of Tirupparankundram submitted a petition to the Collector, stressing that people of all religions had been living harmoniously in the area. They expressed their concerns over external influences disrupting their long-standing religious practices and sought intervention to prevent further unrest.

Following this, on January 30, the RDO of Tirumangalam convened another peace meeting. Representatives from various political parties, including DMK, AIADMK, CPI (M), Congress, MDMK, CPI, TMC, MNM, MNMK, IML, and VCK, participated in the discussion. The meeting concluded with a resolution that worshipping traditions should remain unchanged, and no external forces should interfere.

“Except for the AIADMK representative, all others signed the minutes,” stated the report.

Hindu Munnani’s Protest and Court Intervention

As tensions continued, Hindu Munnani activists sought police permission to hold a protest titled “Save the Hillock and Divinity of Tirupparankundram.” However, the authorities denied their request. Despite this, several social media posts surfaced, attempting to mobilize supporters from southern districts for a demonstration at the 16-Pillar Mandapam on February 6.

To prevent any disruption, the Collector issued a prohibitory order on February 5, banning the entry of outsiders for two days to maintain law and order. However, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court later granted permission for a protest, allowing it to be held between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on February 6.

Following the court’s decision, approximately 3,000 people participated in the demonstration at Palanganatham, marking a significant moment in the ongoing communal tension in Tirupparankundram.

The situation remains under close monitoring by the authorities as efforts continue to preserve peace and prevent further unrest in the region.

