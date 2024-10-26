Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Madurai Rain: Significant Waterlogging In Areas Of The City Following 15-Minute Downpour

This downpour included a notable 4.5 cm of rain that fell within just 15 minutes, from 3 pm to 3:15 pm, creating unprecedented flooding across the city.

Madurai has faced significant waterlogging after experiencing a total of 10 cm of rainfall on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This downpour included a notable 4.5 cm of rain that fell within just 15 minutes, from 3 pm to 3:15 pm, creating unprecedented flooding across the city.

Affected Areas

The heavy rains have led to severe water accumulation in numerous low-lying neighborhoods. Areas including Athikulam, BB Kulam, Mullai Nagar, Kadachanenthal, LBT Nagar, Tamukkam, Thallakulam, Azhagar Koil Salai, Goripalayam, Simmakkal, Nelpettai, Keelavasal, and Yanaikkal bridge have reported significant flooding. Reports indicate that knee-deep rainwater has inundated residential areas, making daily life extremely challenging for local residents.

Government Response

In light of the situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has stated that the state government is closely monitoring the rescue and relief efforts in Madurai. He emphasized that these operations are being conducted on a “war footing” to restore normalcy in the city and its surrounding regions. To facilitate this, Stalin has assigned two ministers to oversee the ongoing efforts and has urged the district collector to take all necessary actions.

Drainage and Safety Measures

To combat the flooding, a dedicated team of engineers, workers, and heavy-duty electric motors has been mobilized from nearby municipalities to assist in draining the accumulated rainwater from affected areas. In a post shared on social media, Stalin confirmed that medical camps have been established in 20 locations to provide shelter and care for residents displaced by the flooding.

Kanmois and Water Management

Concerns have been raised regarding the safety of traditional waterbodies known as Kanmois, with fears that they might breach due to the heavy rainfall. However, authorities have reassured the public that all Kanmois are safe and currently overflowing, with water flowing into the Vaigai River. “All the Kanmois are safe and are brimming with water, which is flowing into the Vaigai River. Efforts are now on to bail out the water,” stated Madurai Corporation Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar. He further noted that the city has been subjected to continuous rain over the past 25 days, accumulating a total of 260 mm of rainfall, which is 60 mm above the average for this time of year.

Community Impact

The heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have caused significant disruption to everyday life in Madurai. Residents are facing difficulties accessing essential services and navigating their neighborhoods. The swift government response, including the mobilization of resources and establishment of medical camps, aims to alleviate some of these challenges and provide support to those affected by the severe weather conditions.

