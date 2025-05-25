Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
  Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

According to eyewitnesses, a high-speed car rammed into the family without any warning, killing four of them on the spot. Local commuters immediately rushed to assist and informed authorities.

In a tragic road accident near Usilampatti in Madurai district, four members of a family, including a one-year-old child, lost their lives after being hit by a speeding car in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday evening.


The victims identified as Pandiselvi, Jothika, Lakshmi, and a one-year-old boy were part of a seven-member group from Kanjampatti village who were returning home after visiting a temple in Usilampatti. The accident occurred at Kunjampatti, near the Usilampatti bus stop, when the family attempted to cross the road after getting off a bus.

Three others sustained serious injuries and were taken to Usilampatti Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

Usilampatti Police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene after the collision. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the absconding driver.

Locals have expressed shock and outrage over the incident, urging authorities to install proper signage and speed control measures in the area to prevent such accidents.

