Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 / Tamil Nadu By-Election result 2026: The wait for the Madurantakam by-election result 2026 is almost over. The vote counting began today (October 9), at 8 am. Thousands of voters cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly constituency on October 6. Voters in this Madurantakam assembly, Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency in Chengalpattu district, turned out in huge numbers, taking the voter turnout to around 86.26 per cent.

In this election, a total of 27 candidates contested, and today is the day that will decide the future of these candidates, making it interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

Election officials will first count postal ballots, followed by votes recorded through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The counting will take place at designated centres under election authorities’ supervision.

Voters looking for the Madurantakam Assembly by-election result 2026 can check the latest winner, vote count and constituency-wise trends through the Election Commission of India’s official results portal.