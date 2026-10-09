LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Madurantakam By-election Result: In this election, a total of 27 candidates contested, and today is the day that will decide the future of these candidates, making it interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 11:02 IST

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 / Tamil Nadu By-Election result 2026: The wait for the Madurantakam by-election result 2026 is almost over.  The vote counting began today (October 9), at 8 am. Thousands of voters cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly constituency on October 6. Voters in this Madurantakam assembly, Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency in Chengalpattu district, turned out in huge numbers, taking the voter turnout to around 86.26 per cent. 

In this election, a total of 27 candidates contested, and today is the day that will decide the future of these candidates, making it interesting to see who will emerge victorious.

You Might Be Interested In

Election officials will first count postal ballots, followed by votes recorded through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The counting will take place at designated centres under election authorities’ supervision.

Voters looking for the Madurantakam Assembly by-election result 2026 can check the latest winner, vote count and constituency-wise trends through the Election Commission of India’s official results portal.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

RELATED News

Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results

Suvidh Diamond: Why This Navratri, Jewellery Is Becoming More About Personal Style Than Tradition

Dharapuram By-Election result 2026: AIADMK Takes Early Lead as Vote Count Begins

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Devasish Sharma Leads for BJP by 34,925 Votes; Check Latest Assam Vote Count, AIUDF vs Congress | ECI Results

LATEST NEWS

Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Check South Africa vs Australia Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV | All You Need To Know

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Devasish Sharma Leads for BJP by 34,925 Votes; Check Latest Assam Vote Count, AIUDF vs Congress | ECI Results

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Hit With Double Blow as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes Ruled Out of T20I Series

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Agla Station…’: Delhi Metro’s Iconic Voice Shammi Narang Takes Grandson On First Ride, His Reaction To Hearing Dadu’s Voice Wins Hearts

Varun Dhawan Invests In Shark Tank India Brand Better Nutrition, Plans To Turn His Farm Into A Biofortified Farm

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead
Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead
Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead
Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead
Madurantakam By-Election result 2026: Vote Count Begins as TVK Takes Early Lead

QUICK LINKS