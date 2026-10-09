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Home > India News > Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Follow the latest vote-counting updates, candidate-wise results and leading and trailing positions in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam Assembly constituency.

Photo Credits: Social Media
Photo Credits: Social Media

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 10:54 IST

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel is leading in the Madurantakam Assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) update. Kumaravel has secured 12,075 votes, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate I. Paranthamen is in second place with 8,914 votes. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate S. Kanithasampath is third with 6,759 votes.

Kumaravel currently leads Paranthamen by 3,161 votes, with three of the 21 EVM rounds completed. According to the ECI update at 10:45 am on Friday, October 9, 2026, TVK is ahead in the constituency as counting continues. The latest figures are available on the official ECI Madurantakam results page.

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Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Latest Vote Count

The latest candidate-wise figures displayed by the ECI are as follows:

  • K. Maragatham Kumaravel (TVK): 12,075 votes.

  • I. Paranthamen (DMK): 8,914 votes.

  • S. Kanithasampath (AIADMK): 6,759 votes.

  • G. Janakiraman (Naam Tamilar Katchi): 500 votes.

  • Suganthi P. (Communist Party of India (Marxist)): 312 votes.

  • Krishnakanth E. (Independent): 157 votes.

  • Navindar V. (Independent): 65 votes.

  • P.N.R. Baskaran (Independent): 59 votes.

  • Kayalvizhi (Independent): 52 votes.

  • Ezhil E. (Independent): 37 votes.

  • K. Elaiyarasu (Independent): 21 votes.

  • Ranjitham M. (Independent): 20 votes.

  • Rajamani (Independent): 20 votes.

  • M. Manokar (Independent): 18 votes.

  • Dr. G. Moorthy (Independent): 18 votes.

  • M. Kadirvel (Independent): 16 votes.

  • N. Sathis Kumar (Independent): 16 votes.

  • S. Arumugam (Independent): 11 votes.

  • S. Murugan (Independent): 11 votes.

  • Logesh K. (Independent): 11 votes.

  • K. Bhuvaneswari (Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal Katchi): 9 votes.

  • V. Muthuselvam (Anti Corruption Dynamic Party): 9 votes.

  • G. Rajasekar (Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi): 9 votes.

  • M. Jegan (Independent): 7 votes.

  • M.G. Ramu (Jebamani Janata): 6 votes.

  • J. Ravikumar (Republican Party of India (Sivaraj)): 5 votes.

  • K. Arumugam (Independent): 5 votes.

  • NOTA: 96 votes.

These figures reflect the ECI’s counting update at 10:45 am on October 9, 2026. The vote totals and candidate positions may change as additional rounds are completed.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

The Madurantakam by-election is currently led by TVK candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel, who has secured 12,075 votes. DMK candidate I. Paranthamen follows with 8,914 votes, while AIADMK’s S. Kanithasampath has received 6,759 votes.

The gap between Kumaravel and Paranthamen stands at 3,161 votes. With three of the 21 EVM rounds completed, the result is not yet final, and the margin could change as counting progresses.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Latest Counting Status

The ECI results portal lists the status of EVM rounds in Madurantakam as 3/21. The update was last recorded at 10:45 am on October 9, 2026. The portal provides candidate-wise results and round-wise vote details as counting continues.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: How to Check

To follow the latest vote count, visit the official ECI Madurantakam results page. Voters can also check the round-wise EVM results to follow the counting progress.

Disclaimer: Vote counts and candidate standings are based on the ECI update available at 10:45 am on October 9, 2026. Figures may change as counting progresses. Refer to the official ECI results page for subsequent updates and final confirmation.

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Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results
Tags: By Election Result 2026

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Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results
Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results
Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results
Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results
Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s K. Maragatham Kumaravel Leads by 3,161 Votes; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, DMK vs AIADMK | ECI Results

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