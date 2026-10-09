Madurantakam By-Election Result & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Tamil Nadu By-Poll? Check Full Results and Candidate-Wise Vote Count

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel has emerged victorious in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency by-election in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest figures displayed on the Election Commission of India’s results portal. Maragatham Kumaravel secured 74,048 votes, finishing ahead of DMK candidate I. Paranthamen, who polled 54,008 votes.

The winning margin stands at 20,040 votes. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate S. Kanithasampath finished third with 47,450 votes, while Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate G. Janakiraman received 2,709 votes. The ECI dashboard shows that all 27 of 27 EVM counting rounds have been completed.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Winner and Vote Margin

K. Maragatham Kumaravel of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has secured 74,048 votes in the Madurantakam Assembly by-election, finishing ahead of her nearest rival, I. Paranthamen of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who received 54,008 votes.

The difference between the two candidates is 20,040 votes. AIADMK candidate S. Kanithasampath finished third with 47,450 votes.

The ECI results dashboard lists K. Maragatham Kumaravel as the winner and indicates that all 27 EVM counting rounds are complete. The Election Commission notes that the figures displayed on its portal are entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. Final constituency data will be shared in Form-20.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Full Candidate-Wise Vote Count

The candidate-wise vote figures displayed on the Election Commission of India’s results portal are as follows:

K. Maragatham Kumaravel (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam): 74,048 votes — Won

I. Paranthamen (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 54,008 votes

S. Kanithasampath (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 47,450 votes

G. Janakiraman (Naam Tamilar Katchi): 2,709 votes

Suganthi P. (Communist Party of India (Marxist)): 1,986 votes

Krishnakanth E. (Independent): 1,004 votes

P.N.R. Baskaran (Independent): 497 votes

Navindar V. (Independent): 410 votes

Rajamani (Independent): 353 votes

Kayalvizhi (Independent): 349 votes

Ezhil E. (Independent): 267 votes

M. Manokar (Independent): 238 votes

K. Elaiyarasu (Independent): 216 votes

Ranjitham M. (Independent): 154 votes

N. Sathis Kumar (Independent): 143 votes

K. Bhuvaneswari (Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal Katchi): 112 votes

Dr. G. Moorthy (Independent): 112 votes

Logesh K. (Independent): 91 votes

S. Murugan (Independent): 86 votes

M. Kadirvel (Independent): 83 votes

S. Arumugam (Independent): 70 votes

M. Jegan (Independent): 67 votes

G. Rajasekar (Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi): 52 votes

J. Ravikumar (Republican Party of India (Sivaraj)): 42 votes

V. Muthuselvam (Anti Corruption Dynamic Party): 39 votes

M. G. Ramu (Jebamani Janata): 28 votes

K. Arumugam (Independent): 26 votes

NOTA (None of the Above): 652 votes

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

The Madurantakam Assembly by-election saw a contest between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

TVK candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel secured 74,048 votes to finish ahead of DMK candidate I. Paranthamen, who received 54,008 votes. The 20,040-vote margin placed Maragatham Kumaravel ahead of her nearest rival in the ECI’s displayed results.

AIADMK candidate S. Kanithasampath finished third with 47,450 votes, while Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate G. Janakiraman secured 2,709 votes. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Suganthi P. received 1,986 votes. The remaining candidates received smaller vote totals, while NOTA recorded 652 votes.

With all 27 EVM counting rounds completed and the ECI dashboard marking K. Maragatham Kumaravel as the winner, the displayed results indicate a victory for TVK in Madurantakam. The final constituency data should be checked against Form-20.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: What Do the Final Counting Figures Show?

The latest figures supplied from the ECI results portal show K. Maragatham Kumaravel winning the Madurantakam by-election with 74,048 votes, a margin of 20,040 over DMK candidate I. Paranthamen.

The result page records all 27 EVM rounds as complete. AIADMK’s S. Kanithasampath finished third with 47,450 votes, followed by Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate G. Janakiraman with 2,709 votes.

These figures provide the candidate-wise outcome displayed on the ECI portal. The Election Commission has clarified that the information is entered by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres and that final data for each Assembly constituency will be shared in Form-20.

Madurantakam By-Election Result 2026: Where to Check the Official Results

Voters can check the Madurantakam by-election results through the Election Commission of India results portal. Select the October 2026 Assembly by-election results and open Assembly Constituency 35, Madurantakam, Tamil Nadu to view the candidate-wise vote totals.

For round-wise counting details, visit the official Madurantakam round-wise results page. The Madurantakam constituency-wise results page provides the constituency’s candidate-wise results.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the supplied ECI figures; readers should consult the official results portal and Form-20 for confirmation of the final constituency data.