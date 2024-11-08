‘MAGA, India First’: How Donald Trump’s Comeback Will Strengthen India-US Trade And Security Relations

India looks forward to stronger ties with Donald Trump’s return to the US Presidency, with an emphasis on trade, security, and global cooperation.

As Donald Trump prepares to take office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, the Indian government and its people are optimistic about the future of the bilateral relationship between India and the US. Despite concerns over potential trade tariffs, India remains confident that Trump’s second term will bolster the already strong trade and security ties between the two nations. Much of this optimism stems from the solid relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a bond that has flourished during Trump’s first presidency and continues to be a source of stability and cooperation.

Strong Foundations of India-US Relations under Trump

Prime Minister Modi’s phone call to President-elect Trump following his victory in the 2024 elections was just the latest example of their close friendship. The two leaders have consistently prioritized their nations’ interests and shared values, with Trump often praising India’s growing global influence. Modi was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Trump on social media and personally call him on election day. The two leaders’ mutual commitment to putting their respective nations first—Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” and Modi’s “India First”—has formed the foundation for strong bilateral ties.

This close rapport between Trump and Modi has been evident in various key moments during Trump’s first term. For instance, Trump restarted and elevated the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in 2017, a partnership aimed at balancing power in the Indo-Pacific region, and raised it to the level of foreign ministers in 2019. During the 2020 military standoff between India and China in East Ladakh, Trump expressed strong support for India, as he did during other critical moments, including India’s controversial move to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Trump’s administration was also instrumental in facilitating India’s defense capabilities, including clearing the lease of Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy and supporting the sale of Predator drones. Furthermore, Trump was sympathetic towards India’s domestic policies, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and stood firm against China’s economic practices, including the issue of dumping.

India Welcomes Trump’s Presidency Amid Global Challenges

India’s positive outlook on Trump’s return to power stands in contrast to the skepticism seen in many European and Asian countries. Trump’s consistent tough stance on terrorism, particularly his support for India’s right to retaliate against Pakistan-based terrorist groups following the 2019 Pulwama attack, has earned him respect in New Delhi. Additionally, Trump’s approach to climate change and energy policy has been more pragmatic, acknowledging that developing countries like India cannot transition away from fossil fuels as quickly as developed nations.

Looking ahead, Trump’s presidency is expected to focus on renewing American power, especially in terms of the economy and national security. He has already made it clear that he aims to address trade imbalances and immigration issues. For India, this means that while trade tariffs may come into focus, Trump will likely continue to encourage greater investment flows between both nations, with a view to fostering mutual growth.

Trump’s Global Agenda: Foreign Policy Priorities

On the international stage, Trump’s policies are expected to focus on resolving ongoing global conflicts, with an eye on reducing US military and financial commitments abroad. As President-elect, Trump has expressed his desire to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling that he would prefer investing in America’s economy rather than continuing to fund international conflicts. This could include pressuring Europe to take a greater role in the military support of Ukraine.

In the Middle East, Trump’s administration is likely to push Israel towards concluding military operations in Gaza following the successful elimination of key Hamas leaders. His policies on Iran will also remain firm, as he aims to curb the influence of Tehran’s regime in the region, especially regarding its support for proxy groups like Hezbollah.

Domestically, Trump has already signaled a tough stance on illegal immigration and trade issues. These priorities will likely affect his approach to bilateral negotiations, including with India, as he seeks to bring jobs back to the US and rectify long-standing trade imbalances.

A Strong Partnership Between Trump and Modi

India is prepared to continue working closely with President Trump, building on the progress made during his previous term. Modi’s successful engagements with Trump at the “Howdy Modi” rally in Texas in 2019 and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in 2020 have helped solidify their personal relationship, with Trump expressing admiration for Modi’s leadership and the Indian people. With Trump’s return to Washington in January 2025, India sees a win-win scenario for both nations.

India will be looking to further strengthen the multifaceted ties with the US in areas such as defense, trade, technology, and diplomacy. As the two largest democracies in the world, India and the US share a unique and powerful partnership that has the potential to drive positive change in global geopolitics.

