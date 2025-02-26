Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Jolts Guwahati, Sends Tremors Across Assam

In Morigaon, the closest town to the epicenter, residents experienced light tremors, with minor incidents such as objects falling from shelves.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Assam in the early hours of Thursday, sending tremors across the northeastern state and neighbouring countries. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake’s epicenter was located 9 km from Morigaon, at a moderately shallow depth of 42 km. The tremors, which occurred at 2:25 am, were felt in Guwahati, Shillong, and other parts of Assam, as well as in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and China.

While initial reports from the EMSC indicated a magnitude of 5.2, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) later recorded the quake at magnitude 4.8. Seismologists have noted that data may be revised as more information becomes available. The shaking was reportedly strong enough to wake residents in Guwahati and surrounding areas, though no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

#Earthquake at 2.25 AM, when we were fast asleep! pic.twitter.com/WNEpLa1G2g
— Pomi Baruah (@PomiBaruah) February 26, 2025

In Morigaon, the closest town to the epicenter, residents experienced light tremors, with minor incidents such as objects falling from shelves. Similar shaking was felt in Dhing, Khārupatia, and Mangaldai. Weaker tremors were reported in Shillong and other distant locations, including Guwahati, where many residents took to social media platform X to share their experiences and concerns.

Reactions on social media varied, with some users expressing panic while others shared their relief that the quake did not cause severe destruction. The incident follows a recent series of seismic activities in different regions, including earthquakes in Delhi and the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about increasing tectonic activity.

#Earthquake in Guwahati. Did you feel the jolt? — Arpana Baishya (@ArpanaSpeaks) February 26, 2025

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially in earthquake-prone zones, and to follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks. Meanwhile, experts continue to monitor the situation and assess any potential risks associated with the tremor.

