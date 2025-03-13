Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Ladakh’s Kargil, No Casualties Reported

Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil, lies in Seismic Zone IV, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

Ladakh’s Kargil was jolted by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake early on Friday, as per data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor struck at 2:50 AM at a depth of 15 kilometers.

According to a post by NCS on X, the earthquake’s epicenter was located at latitude 33.37°N and longitude 76.76°E. No reports of casualties or significant damage have emerged so far.

Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil, lies in Seismic Zone IV, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The region falls within the tectonically active Himalayan belt, which frequently experiences seismic activity due to ongoing plate movements.

India’s earthquake-prone regions are classified into four seismic zones—II, III, IV, and V—by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Zone V represents the highest seismic risk, while Zone II has the lowest. Ladakh’s positioning in Zone IV indicates a significant risk of tremors, although it does not fall under the most hazardous category.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay cautious and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks. Further assessments are being conducted to evaluate any structural damage in the affected areas.

