Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.
EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 28, 2025
(This Is An Updating Story)