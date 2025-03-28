Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

(This Is An Updating Story)

