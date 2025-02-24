Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: 15,000 Sanitation Workers Attempt Guinness World Record with Cleanliness Drive

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, Mahakumbh's Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, and a supervisory team from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Maha Kumbh 2025: 15,000 Sanitation Workers Attempt Guinness World Record with Cleanliness Drive


15,000 sanitation workers took part in a synchronised cleanliness drive across four zones of Mahakumbh Nagar on Monday, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record.

The initiative, undertaken during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, surpasses the previous record set in 2019, when 10,000 sanitation workers participated in a similar drive.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, Mahakumbh’s Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, and a supervisory team from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record attempt was overseen by chief supervisor and judge Rishi Nath, who arrived from London with his team to ensure compliance with Guinness World Record guidelines.

Strict Verification Process

To maintain accuracy in the count, each sanitation worker was given a wristband with a scannable code, which was used to track participation in real time. Officials confirmed that all required documentation, video recordings, and other evidence were being compiled to submit to the Guinness World Records team.

The final validation report on whether the record has been achieved will be released within three days. Speaking about the significance of the event, Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani said, “This attempt sends a powerful message of cleanliness from the holy land of Prayagraj to the world. It highlights the importance of sanitation in such a massive gathering.”

Sanitation Workers: The Unsung Heroes

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A.K. Sharma lauded the efforts of the sanitation workers, calling them the “true heroes” of the Maha Kumbh.

“The Maha Kumbh is not just the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering, but also a test of our commitment to public health and sanitation. These workers have worked tirelessly, day and night, to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for millions of pilgrims. Their dedication is commendable,” Sharma said.

Sanitation has been a key focus for authorities in this edition of the Maha Kumbh, with waste management systems, smart garbage disposal units, and bio-toilets set up across the Mela area.

About Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is one of the world’s largest religious and spiritual gatherings, attracting millions of devotees, saints, and tourists from India and abroad. The 2025 edition has already seen an unprecedented turnout, with a record number of pilgrims taking the holy dip in the Sangamâ€”the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Authorities have deployed advanced surveillance systems, artificial intelligence-driven crowd management tools, and a high number of police personnel to ensure the smooth flow of events.

The attempt at a Guinness World Record for cleanliness is expected to further reinforce the message of Swachh Bharat (Clean India) and showcase India’s ability to manage large-scale events with efficiency and sustainability.

