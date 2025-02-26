Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  Maha Kumbh 2025 Ends With Grand Shivratri Snan: 'No Vehicle Zone, No VIPs – Only Devotion,' Say Officials

Maha Kumbh 2025 Ends With Grand Shivratri Snan: ‘No Vehicle Zone, No VIPs – Only Devotion,’ Say Officials

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 ends with Maha Shivratri Snan at Prayagraj’s Sangam. Over 64 crore devotees participated in this historic event, the next in 144 years!

Maha Kumbh 2025 Ends With Grand Shivratri Snan: ‘No Vehicle Zone, No VIPs – Only Devotion,’ Say Officials


The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 comes to a grand conclusion today, as millions of devotees gather at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the final Maha Shivratri Snan. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Mahakal’ echoed across the Mela grounds as pilgrims from across India and Nepal took a holy dip, marking the culmination of the 45-day-long religious gathering.

Historic Gathering at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, witnessed an unprecedented turnout of nearly 64 crore devotees, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. This occasion holds special significance as the next Maha Kumbh will only be held after 144 years.

Pilgrims from across West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh traveled to Prayagraj to take part in this sacred ritual. Many devotees also arrived from Nepal, reflecting the event’s global spiritual significance.

Rajvir Singh Jhala, a BBA student from Rajkot, shared his thoughts after completing his holy dip at Sangam. “Lord Shiva for me means ‘Shunyata’—one must realize that they are nothing in front of Him. True cleansing happens from within, not just by bathing in the holy waters,” he told PTI.

Final Maha Shivratri Snan and Security Measures

With an expected footfall higher than Tuesday’s 1.33 crore visitors, authorities implemented strict security and crowd control measures.

  • The Maha Kumbh area was designated a No Vehicle Zone from 4 PM on Tuesday, and entry into Prayagraj was restricted after 6 PM.
  • Special crowd management was arranged at five main Shivalayas, where devotees gathered to offer sacred water to Lord Shiva.
  • DIG (Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna confirmed, “No VIP treatment will be given on Wednesday. Our focus is ensuring smooth crowd movement and safety.”

Maha Shivratri: The Significance of the Holy Day

The culmination of the Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivratri marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival also commemorates Lord Shiva’s role in the Samudra Manthan, during which he consumed the deadly Vish (poison), turning his throat blue—hence the name ‘Neel Kanth’.

Key Bathing Dates of Maha Kumbh 2025

The six special bathing dates of Maha Kumbh 2025 included:

  • Paush Purnima – January 13
  • Makar Sankranti – January 14
  • Mauni Amavasya – January 29
  • Basant Panchami – February 3
  • Maghi Purnima – February 12
  • Maha Shivratri (Final Snan) – February 26

On Tuesday alone, 1.33 crore devotees took a holy dip at Sangam and other ghats, taking the overall attendance at Maha Kumbh 2025 to over 64 crore, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

With the last Maha Shivratri Snan, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 concludes on a spiritual high, uniting millions in devotion and faith. The event, steeped in ancient traditions, will be remembered for generations as a moment of divine connection and mass spiritual awakening.

Maha Kumbh 2025

