Maha Kumbh-Bound Traffic Surges At MP-UP Border Over Weekend

The number of vehicles heading towards Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh has significantly increased in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district to remain on high alert. Officials reported that around 1,000 vehicles per hour were crossing into Uttar Pradesh through the Chakghat border, while nearly 800 vehicles were returning from Prayagraj during the same period.

Traffic Congestion at Key Points

Prayagraj, located approximately 45 km from the Chakghat border, is experiencing a surge in pilgrims as the Maha Kumbh progresses. The first parking facility for the event has been set up just six kilometers from the border. Authorities have implemented elaborate arrangements, including designated “holding areas” and help centers, to manage the heavy traffic flow.

Authorities on High Alert

Saket Prakash Pandey, Inspector General (Rewa Range), confirmed that traffic on National Highway 30 has increased significantly. However, the police have not yet imposed vehicle restrictions at key holding points such as Bela, Gangev, and Chakghat.

“The situation is under control, and we are monitoring the flow of vehicles closely,” Pandey said.

Weekend Travel Surge Adds to Pressure

Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Udit Mishra, stated that while the situation has not yet led to major traffic jams, the weekend has contributed to a higher number of vehicles heading towards the Maha Kumbh.

“The number of vehicles going to Prayagraj has increased since Saturday, but traffic is moving steadily,” Mishra added.

Traffic Control Measures Implemented

To manage the increasing influx, authorities have expanded holding areas and strengthened help center facilities. Similar arrangements have also been made in Maihar, Katni, and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The administration is also ensuring smooth movement by restricting vehicle access within the fairgrounds of Prayagraj, which has been designated as a “no-vehicle zone.”

Past Traffic Jams Serve as a Warning

Earlier this month, massive traffic congestion was reported along a 250-km stretch from Katni to the MP-UP border due to the influx of vehicles headed to the Maha Kumbh.

The ongoing religious event, which began on January 13, is set to conclude on February 26, with the number of pilgrims expected to peak in the coming days. Authorities are continuing to monitor traffic flow and make necessary adjustments to ensure smooth travel for devotees.

