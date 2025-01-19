Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela ADM Reports 70-80 Huts And 8-10 Tents Burned

A fire at the Gita Press camp during the Maha Kumbh Mela has caused significant damage, with 70-80 huts and 8-10 tents burnt. (Read more below)

Maha Kumbh Mela ADM Reports 70-80 Huts And 8-10 Tents Burned

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi on Sunday spoke about the fire that occurred in the Gita Press camp and said that around 70 to 80 huts and eight to ten tents had been burnt.

Speaking to ANI, the ADM said, “Unfortunately a fire broke out at the Gita Press camp. It is reported that around 70 to 80 huts and eight to 10 tents have been burnt due to the fire. There are no reports of any casualties. Everyone has been rescued safely. The fire has been extinguished.”

NDRF Deputy Inspector in General (DIG) MK Sharma noted that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had worked together and brought the fire under control.
“The four teams of NDRF worked here and brought the fire under control… The teams had reached immediately upon receiving information about the fire.” the DIG said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the fire.

PM Modi inquired about the situation following the incident.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the skilled brigades of NDRF and SDRF had controlled the fire in time.

The fire that broke out in a tent of Gita Press, has now been brought under control and no casualties have been reported, as per officials.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhanu Bhaskar, the fire was allegedly caused due to cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harish Chandra Srivastava lashed out at the opposition for blaming the government without knowing the facts.

“The fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in the Gita Press camp. The opposition is so hostile that they comment before knowing the facts. The accusation by the opposition parties about these things is very superficial and is proof of their hostile politics,” Srivastava told ANI.

Further, the BJP minister applauded CM Yogi Adityanath for taking immediate action on the fire.

“The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements of Maha Kumbh and has gone place to place to review. As soon as he received information about the fire he reached the location. The government will take action on this… there have been no damages as of now,” he added.

(With Inputs from ANI)

