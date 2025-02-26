‘Maha Kumbh Of Devotion’, Sadhguru’s Maha Shivratri Event Draws Praise From Amit Shah

Amit Shah also visited sacred spaces at the center, including the Sadhguru Surya Kunda Mandapam, Naga Sannati, Linga Bhairavi Sannati, and Dhyanalingam, where he participated in the Pancha Bhootha Kriya ritual.

The grand celebration of Maha Shivratri at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on Wednesday witnessed an overwhelming spiritual fervor, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as the special guest. Describing the festival as a “Maha Kumbh of devotion,” Amit Shah lauded the event’s deep spiritual significance and its role in uniting people in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Sadhguru for the invitation and shared his reverence for the divine occasion. “I consider it a great privilege to have the darshan of Adiyogi and participate in this grand festival that highlights the greatness of Mahadev. Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is immersed in the divine grace of Lord Shiva,” he remarked.

Praising Sadhguru for his efforts in bridging spirituality with modernity, Amit Shah added, “Sadhguru has played a great role in connecting youth and spirituality. He has conveyed profound ideas in a wise and logical manner. If I had to describe him, I would call him ‘a wise man with a goal.’ He has reminded us that to change the world, we must first change ourselves.”

The Maha Shivratri program of Isha Foundation is extraordinary, unimaginable, and indescribable. pic.twitter.com/bDMUvPhDiu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

Recalling his association with Sadhguru during the Save Soil movement, Amit Shah hailed him as a national treasure. He also emphasized the deep-rooted history of Shaivism in Tamil culture, drawing parallels to sages like Maharishi Thirumoolar and Maharishi Agasthiyar. “After attending this event in person, I can say that it is a truly remarkable celebration that seamlessly integrates wisdom, science, and spirituality,” he said.

Sadhguru, in his address, welcomed the dignitaries and praised Amit Shah’s contributions to the nation, particularly in integrating Kashmir with India after the abrogation of Article 370. “Our Home Minister has brought the country together just as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did. Today, lakhs of people visit Kashmir as it returns to normalcy,” Sadhguru said. He also emphasized that Maha Shivratri is a universal celebration that transcends caste, religion, and gender. “A journalist once asked me if Muslims and Christians can attend Maha Shivratri. I replied that not only they, but even Hindus cannot come. Only humans can attend. This is a celebration for humanity,” he added.

Maha Shivratri is the occasion in which rituals invoke Adiyogi for the spiritual awakening of humankind. Offered prayers at the Dhyanalinga Yoga Mandir, Nag Mandir and Linga Bhairavi Mandir in Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/xhq0jCflGe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

The event reached its spiritual peak at midnight with the Thiruvaintheluthu Maha Mantra Diksha and powerful meditation sessions led by Sadhguru. Amit Shah also visited sacred spaces at the center, including the Sadhguru Surya Kunda Mandapam, Naga Sannati, Linga Bhairavi Sannati, and Dhyanalingam, where he participated in the Pancha Bhootha Kriya ritual.

The night-long celebrations featured mesmerizing cultural performances, including dance presentations by the Isha Project Sanskrit group and devotional music performances by artists such as Tamil Nadu’s Satya Prakash, Karnataka’s Subha Raghavendra, and Marathi music duo Ajay-Atul. German singer Cassandra May and Gujarati folk artist Muktidan Kadvi also captivated the audience with their soulful renditions.

It was a profound experience to attend the Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Foundation. Walking on the path shown by the Adiyogi to our ancestors, the foundation has emerged as a centre of devotion and self-realisation for the entire world. pic.twitter.com/JS5uRgjXoo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

Several prominent dignitaries attended the event, including Odisha Governor Haribabu Gampahampati, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. Maharashtra’s Soil and Irrigation Minister Sanjay Rathod was also present.

The Isha Maha Shivratri festival once again proved to be a confluence of devotion, spirituality, and cultural heritage, reaffirming its significance as one of the most spiritually uplifting celebrations in the country.

