Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking specific guidelines to ensure the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh, following a tragic stampede in Prayagraj’s Sangam area that left at least 30 dead and 60 injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC


The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking specific guidelines to ensure the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh, following a tragic stampede in Prayagraj’s Sangam area that left at least 30 dead and 60 injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the Uttar Pradesh government’s submission that a similar plea had already been filed in the Allahabad High Court.

The court, therefore, directed petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari to approach the High Court instead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is an unfortunate incident. But, you go to the Allahabad High Court,” the bench remarked.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the court that a judicial inquiry had already been initiated to investigate the incident.

The PIL, filed on January 30—just a day after the stampede—invoked Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking preventive measures against such tragedies and the enforcement of fundamental rights under Article 21.

The stampede occurred during Mauni Amavasya, a highly auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar, when lakhs of devotees gathered at the sacred confluence.

With the Supreme Court redirecting the matter to the Allahabad High Court, further legal proceedings are expected to take place at the state level.

Read More: UP Woman Chokes Man To Death During Sex Says “Fed Up Of Being Blackmailed”

Filed under

Maha Kumbh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis, Technological Vision For India And Budget 2025 In Parliament

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis,...

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause

Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox