Friday, February 21, 2025
  Maha Kumbh To Pump ₹3 Lakh Crore Into UP's Economy, Says CM Yogi

Maha Kumbh To Pump ₹3 Lakh Crore Into UP’s Economy, Says CM Yogi

Speaking at the UP Legislative Assembly during the budget session, he emphasized how Uttar Pradesh has witnessed economic growth under the BJP-led government.

Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the ongoing Maha Kumbh will contribute over ₹3 lakh crore to the state’s economy. Speaking at the UP Legislative Assembly during the budget session, he emphasized how Uttar Pradesh has witnessed economic growth under the BJP-led government.

Maha Kumbh’s Economic Impact

CM Yogi highlighted the government’s success in poverty alleviation, stating that more than eight crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last eight years. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, under which 25 crore people across India have moved above the poverty line. “Today, Uttar Pradesh’s potential is being recognized worldwide, and the Maha Kumbh is a major example of this transformation,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts towards women empowerment, noting that 20% of recruits in the Uttar Pradesh Police are women. “We have ensured employment opportunities for women in every sector,” he said.

Investment and Future Plans

CM Yogi highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s economic progress, stating that under the previous Samajwadi Party government, the state was categorized as a ‘BIMARU’ (lagging) state and ranked 6th or 7th in terms of economy. However, with BJP’s “double-engine government,” UP has now become India’s second-largest economy. “By 2029, Uttar Pradesh will achieve a $1 trillion economy and become the largest economy in the country,” he declared.

He also pointed to the success of the 2023 Global Investor Summit, where the state received investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore. Out of this, ₹15 lakh crore worth of projects have already begun, creating employment opportunities for 60 lakh youth. “This is the first government that has provided government jobs to 7.5 lakh young people,” he added.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the ₹8.08 lakh crore budget for 2025-26. Key initiatives include the development of an Artificial Intelligence City, a cyber-security research park, the distribution of scooters to meritorious students, and the construction of four new expressways. Additionally, 58 municipalities are set to be transformed into smart cities, further advancing UP’s growth trajectory.

Also Watch: Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s ‘Double-Engine’ Rule In UP, Says ‘No Engine At All’

CM Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 PM Modi

