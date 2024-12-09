Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Maha Kumbh To Feature Record-Breaking Rangoli Spreading The Message Of Cleanliness

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh reach their zenith, every corner of the city is being transformed to reflect its grandeur, divinity, and newness.

Maha Kumbh To Feature Record-Breaking Rangoli Spreading The Message Of Cleanliness

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh reach their zenith, every corner of the city is being transformed to reflect its grandeur, divinity, and newness. Among the many awe-inspiring attractions, the Maha Kumbh will witness the creation of the world’s largest Rangoli, spanning an astonishing 55,000 square feet. This vibrant artwork, made with 11 tons of colored powder, is set to become a centerpiece of the event, offering not just visual splendor but also a profound message on cleanliness to the millions of devotees expected to attend.

An Artistic Tribute to Maha Kumbh

Shikha Sharma, a celebrated Rangoli artist from Indore, is spearheading this monumental project. Known for her passion and skill, Shikha has already secured 11 world records in Rangoli making. For her, this creation is not just another achievement but an homage to the spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh. “Getting the opportunity to contribute to an event as sacred and historic as Maha Kumbh is a dream come true,” she shared.

Located on the premises of Yamuna Christian Inter College, the Rangoli is being meticulously crafted by Shikha and her team of 16 skilled artists. Working tirelessly, they aim to complete the project without pause by Tuesday. The intricate designs and vibrant colors will encapsulate the spirit of the Kumbh while reminding attendees of the importance of cleanliness—a message deeply rooted in the ethos of the event.

The Maha Kumbh is not just a gathering of spiritual seekers but a convergence of culture, art, and consciousness. The massive Rangoli, with its vivid hues and intricate patterns, reflects the event’s ethos of harmony and purity. As millions of devotees arrive from across the globe, this Rangoli will serve as both a visual delight and an emblem of the collective responsibility toward cleanliness and the environment.

Shikha Sharma: A Torchbearer of Art and Inspiration

Shikha’s journey to this pinnacle of artistic achievement is as remarkable as the Rangoli itself. Since childhood, she has been deeply passionate about the art of Rangoli. Armed with a postgraduate degree in arts, she has spent over a decade honing her craft, achieving global recognition. Her art has transcended geographical boundaries, with over 7,000 students learning from her through online and offline classes, and her YouTube channel amassing 14 million subscribers.

Over the years, Shikha has created Rangoli masterpieces depicting national icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi, as well as freedom fighters and spiritual leaders. Her work resonates with tradition while embracing contemporary messages, making her an ideal contributor to the Maha Kumbh’s narrative.

As the Maha Kumbh welcomes devotees from all walks of life, the record-breaking Rangoli will stand as a testament to the event’s deeper purpose: fostering awareness and collective responsibility. By blending spirituality with creativity, the Maha Kumbh continues to inspire awe, ensuring that its legacy endures for generations.

With every grain of color meticulously placed, the Rangoli will not only reflect the grandeur of Maha Kumbh but also echo its timeless message of purity, devotion, and unity.

Filed under

mahakumbh prayagraj Record Breaking Rangoli

Advertisement

