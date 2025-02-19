Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  • Maha Kumbh: UP Prisons To Bring Holy ‘Gangajal’ From Prayagraj’s Sangam For 75 Inmates

Maha Kumbh: UP Prisons To Bring Holy ‘Gangajal’ From Prayagraj’s Sangam For 75 Inmates

On February 21, 'gangajal' from the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj will be transported to 75 prisons across Uttar Pradesh, allowing inmates to partake in the spiritual experience of the Maha Kumbh, one of Hinduism's most significant events.

Maha Kumbh: UP Prisons To Bring Holy ‘Gangajal’ From Prayagraj’s Sangam For 75 Inmates


The Uttar Pradesh prison department has initiated a novel move to enable more than 90,000 prisoners to experience the Maha Kumbh Mela from within the confines of the prison. On February 21, the holy water, or ‘gangajal,’ from the holy Sangam in Prayagraj will be brought to 75 prisons in the state so that the prisoners can enjoy the spiritual spectacle, which is one of the most important in Hinduism.

The project is being overseen by the Director General of Prisons, PV Ramasastry, under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Jail Minister Dara Singh Chauhan. The special program will be conducted between 9:30 am and 10 am, when the prisoners will bathe in the holy water combined with normal water. This gesture is to make sure that even those locked up behind bars have a sense of belonging to the pious tradition of the Maha Kumbh, the occurrence of which brings millions of devotees from all around the globe.

The prison authorities have made careful arrangements to fetch the ‘gangajal’ from Sangam in Prayagraj. For example, Gorakhpur District Jail has sent a prison guard, Arun Maurya, to Prayagraj to return the holy water. Likewise, Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj and Prayagraj District Jail are also set to perform the ritual, with approximately 1,350 prisoners waiting for the sacred ‘snan’ eagerly.

Unnao Jail also hosted an early edition of the ritual on February 17, providing its prisoners with a chance to take a dip in the sacred water before the main ritual. Unnao Jail Superintendent Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the opportunity for the prisoners to take part in the ritual will be provided for the second time on February 21 so that none of the prisoners can be left behind the major religious ritual.

The holy water of the Sangam will be blended with normal water and kept in small tanks in every jail. After prayers, the prisoners will participate in the ‘snan,’ a ritual bath that is very spiritually important for Hindus, particularly during the Kumbh Mela.

Minister Dara Singh Chauhan and the top jail officials will be present at the special ceremony at Lucknow Jail, reflecting their involvement in this remarkable spiritual gesture.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which commenced on January 12, will end on February 26, 2025. By adding this spiritual tradition to life within prisons, the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to promote the religious and cultural values of the state while providing prisoners an opportunity to associate with a tradition that has existed for centuries even in their confined state.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh, Calls It ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Tragedies

Holy Gangajal Mahakumbh 2025

