Maha Shivratri 2025: Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Celebrates A Night of Divine Celebration and Spiritual Awakening

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivratri is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Maha Shivratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the supreme deity of destruction and transformation. Celebrated annually, this auspicious occasion marks a night of devotion, meditation, and spiritual awakening for millions of devotees across the world. In 2025, Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 26, with grand celebrations expected in temples, spiritual centers, and homes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Significance of Maha Shivratri

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivratri is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. It is also considered the divine occasion when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati united in sacred matrimony.

On this night, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, chant mantras, and stay awake throughout the night, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for inner peace, prosperity, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spiritual and Cosmic Energy on Maha Shivratri

From a yogic and scientific perspective, Maha Shivratri is considered an extraordinary night due to the planetary alignments, which create a natural surge of energy in the human system. It is believed that meditating and staying in an upright posture throughout the night can lead to heightened spiritual awareness and physical well-being.

Grand Celebrations at Major Shiva Temples

Across India, Shiva temples become the focal points of grand celebrations, with thousands of devotees gathering for special rituals, bhajans, and abhishekam ceremonies. Some of the most iconic Shiva temples hosting large-scale Maha Shivratri festivities include:

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi) – Devotees flock to this ancient temple to offer milk, honey, and bel leaves to Lord Shiva.

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain) – The famous Bhasma Aarti at midnight is a key highlight of the celebrations.

Somnath Temple (Gujarat) – A spectacular event marked by spiritual discourses and cultural performances.

Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand) – Although covered in snow, special prayers are conducted to honor the divine presence of Lord Shiva.

Isha Yoga Centre’s Maha Shivratri Festival

At the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with a vibrant 12-hour-long event, attracting thousands of spiritual seekers and devotees from across the world. Led by Sadhguru, the night features:

Guided meditations and spiritual discourses

The powerful Midnight Mahamantra chanting (Om Namah Shivaya)

Shambho meditation at Brahma Muhurtham (3:40 AM), the most auspicious time for spiritual practices

Soul-stirring musical performances by artists like Sounds of Isha, Ajay-Atul, and Muktidan Gadhvi

Millions of people globally participate in this event, either in person or via live-streaming, making it one of the most-watched spiritual gatherings online.

Maha Shivratri Celebrations Go Global

Maha Shivratri is not just confined to India—it has gained global recognition, with celebrations taking place in over 150 countries. Temples, spiritual centers, and Hindu communities across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and the Middle East organize special events, night-long vigils, and bhajan sessions to mark the occasion.



In India, the festival will be live-streamed across 100 locations, broadcasted on over 250 TV channels, and available on major OTT platforms like ZEE5, JioHotstar, and JioTV.

Maha Shivratri is more than just a religious festival—it is an opportunity for spiritual transformation and self-discovery. Whether one spends the night in meditation, chanting mantras, or simply reflecting on life’s deeper purpose, the occasion serves as a reminder of Lord Shiva’s infinite grace and wisdom.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Ends On The Day Of Mahashivratri : A Grand 45 Days Mela With Few Tragedies