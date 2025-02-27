Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Maha Shivratri Tragedy: Five Youths Drown In Ganga, Three Bodies Recovered

According to police reports, six youths from Krishna Niwas Lodge Vishal Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Golu Kumar, and Ashish Kumar were playing volleyball on the riverbank.

Tragedy struck on the occasion of Maha Shivratri as five youths drowned in the Ganga river at Collectorate Ghat under the Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna on Wednesday evening. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has so far recovered three bodies, while the search for the remaining two is ongoing.

According to police reports, six youths from Krishna Niwas Lodge Vishal Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Golu Kumar, and Ashish Kumar were playing volleyball on the riverbank. Three others, including Rehan and Govinda, who were bathing nearby, joined their game. During the match, Vishal entered the river for a bath but soon began drowning. In a desperate attempt to save him, six others rushed into the river but were swept away by the strong current. Two individuals refrained from participating in the rescue effort.

A boatman witnessing the incident threw a bamboo pole into the river, successfully saving Ashish and Sachin. The SDRF team was deployed immediately to conduct rescue operations. After three hours of search, the team managed to recover two bodies, with Govinda’s body being retrieved later that evening. However, two youths remain missing, and search operations are still underway.

Families of the victims are in deep distress. Rehan’s father, speaking in shock, revealed that his son had gone to the river with friends without informing anyone. He received a distressing call around 9 PM, notifying him of the tragic incident. “I rushed to the spot and learned that five youths had drowned. Three bodies have been recovered, while two are still missing,” he said.

Patna Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town), Prakash, confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts. “Youths had come to bathe at Collectorate Ghat, out of which five drowned. The SDRF team is continuously searching for the missing ones. The police are also present at the site to assist in the operation. Three bodies have been recovered so far,” he stated.

The tragic incident has raised concerns over safety measures at river ghats, particularly during festival gatherings. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution while bathing in the river, especially during such occasions. The search for the two missing youths continues as families and officials await further developments.

Filed under

5 Youths Drown Maha Shivratri Tragedy

