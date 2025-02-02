Home
Mahakumbh 2025: 3 Crore Devotees Expected On Basant Panchami Snan Day

Authorities expect 3 crore devotees for Basant Panchami at Maha Kumbh. Security is heightened with 270 IPS officers, medical teams, and 2,500 buses deployed for smooth management.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are preparing for a massive influx of devotees at the Maha Kumbh, with at least three crore people expected to take the holy dip on Basant Panchami, Monday. The event is being managed with heightened security and logistical arrangements following the tragic stampede that claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured.

Security Reinforced with 270 Trainee IPS Officers

To ensure smooth crowd management, the administration has deployed 270 trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including 77 women officers. The authorities have also restricted VVIP movements a day before and on the major ‘snan’ (bath) days to prevent overcrowding.

To maintain crowd discipline, pilgrims will be encouraged to take a dip at any available ghats instead of converging at specific locations. Additionally, a continuous aerial survey is being conducted to monitor crowd density.

Since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13, over 33 crore devotees have taken the holy dip. The religious fair will conclude on February 26.

Upcoming Holy Bathing Dates and Arrangements

Basant Panchami marks the third and final ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Maha Kumbh. Two more significant bathing days are ahead this month:

  • Maghi Purnima (February 12)
  • Mahashivratri (February 26)

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has taken extensive measures to facilitate travel. A dedicated fleet of 2,500 reserved buses, operating from four temporary stations, has been deployed for pilgrims’ smooth return.

Bus Distribution Plan

  • 1,500 buses from Jhunsi
  • 600 from Bela Kachhar for Lucknow-bound passengers
  • 300 from Nehru Park for Kanpur-bound travelers
  • 100 for tourists heading to Mirzapur and Banda
  • 550 shuttle buses running every two minutes from temporary bus stations to Maha Kumbh locations

Medical Readiness and Emergency Measures

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a full-scale medical alert across Maha Kumbh Nagar. Over 1,200 doctors and paramedical staff have been stationed at the fairground, and they will remain in place until February 6.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, the nodal officer for medical services, emphasized that emergency ambulance services are prepared to transfer patients to Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital or Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital (Bailey Hospital) if required.

“The chief minister has mandated that no doctor or medical personnel should leave their post until February 5. Ensuring the safety and health of devotees is the government’s top priority,” the UP government said in a statement.

With these stringent measures in place, officials hope to manage the enormous crowds safely and ensure a seamless experience for all devotees attending the Maha Kumbh.

Filed under

Basant Panchami Snan Maha Kumbh 2024 Prayagraj Kumbh Prayagraj Kumbh security

