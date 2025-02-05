Mahakumbh 2025: PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip At Sangam, Watch

PM Narendra Modi visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today and took a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

PM Narendra Modi visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today and took a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, around 11 AM. The Prime Minister prayed and paid respects to the sacred waters of the Ganga during his visit.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, 2025, has already attracted millions of devotees and pilgrims from all over India and the world. This event, which takes place every 12 years, is considered one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The ongoing Kumbh Mela, which will go on until Mahashivratri on February 26, has already attracted many political personalities as well as other international personalities.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI/DD)#KumbhOfTogetherness pic.twitter.com/a0WAqkSrDb — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

In a statement issued by the PMO, the commitment of Prime Minister Modi in preserving and developing India’s heritage of spirituality and culture was said to be seen. The proactive steps taken by the Prime Minister to enhance infrastructure and facilities in various pilgrimage places were also reflected in the statement, ensuring an easy and hassle-free experience for millions who sought spiritual solace.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which has been a platform for faith, tradition, and cultural exchange, has attracted international attention. Besides political personalities such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who have visited the grand festival, international personalities like Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson have also reached Prayagraj to witness the religious spectacle.

