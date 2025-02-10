Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu participated on Monday in the sacred tradition of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The occasion was part of the grand Mahakumbh Mela, a revered spiritual and cultural event that draws millions of devotees and pilgrims from across India and around the globe.

President Droupadi Murmu participated on Monday in the sacred tradition of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The occasion was part of the grand Mahakumbh Mela, a revered spiritual and cultural event that draws millions of devotees and pilgrims from across India and around the globe.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers after taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. pic.twitter.com/xLtUt27U66 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Mahakumbh Mela: A Confluence of Faith and Devotion

The Mahakumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13, is recognized as the world’s largest religious congregation. Devotees gather at this auspicious event to take a dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers, believing it to cleanse sins and grant spiritual liberation. The festival will conclude on February 26, coinciding with the holy occasion of Mahashivratri.

President’s Itinerary: Pooja, Darshan, and Digital Experience

As per an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, following the sacred bath, President Murmu was scheduled to perform special prayers at the Sangam. She was also expected to visit significant spiritual landmarks, including the revered Akshayvat tree and the iconic Hanuman Mandir, both of which hold deep religious significance.

Additionally, the President’s visit included an exploration of the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre, an initiative designed to offer an immersive virtual experience of the Kumbh Mela, blending tradition with modern technology.