Mahakumbh: Four Devotees Complete 350 KM On Cycle To Prayagraj For ‘Holy’ Kumbh Snan

Four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Ramchandra Singh, Hem Prakash Singh, and Dinesh Kumar Singh, are pedalling 350 kilometres to reach Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh 2025.

For the Mahakumbh 2025, devotees from across the country are preparing to attend the world’s largest religious gathering in Prayagraj. While many pilgrims choose to travel by air, train, or bus, a few have taken an unusual approach.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As reported by News18, Four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Ramchandra Singh, Hem Prakash Singh, and Dinesh Kumar Singh, are pedalling 350 kilometres to reach Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh 2025. Overtaking even challenging distances, the pilgrims want to have a holy dip in the sacred river Ganges amidst the world’s largest religious meet.

They are traveling by bicycle, carrying their essentials as well as a Sanatan Dharma flag. They ride 70 to 75 kilometers each day, taking only brief halts before resuming their journey. Their unrelenting drive is driven by one objective alone: to soak in the Kumbh Mela and witness for themselves the religious importance of the festival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Discussing their experience, Mahendra Pratap Singh mentioned, “Even if the distance was 3,000 kilometers, we would still travel by bicycle to take a dip in the holy waters. Our faith is what keeps us going.”

Their incredible odyssey emphasizes the strong faith that many share for the Kumbh, with some of the devotees going to extremes to be a part of the holy ritual. As they undertake their cycling pilgrimage, their resilience is a potent reminder of the power of religion and the extremes to which human beings will push themselves to serve their religious traditions.

For the convenience of pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela 2025, the railways operated 167 special trains by February 21, serving 7.3 lakh passengers. On February 20, a total of 305 trains were in operation, transporting over 11.8 lakh passengers.

ALSO READ: Newly Formed Government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments In CM, Ministers’ Offices