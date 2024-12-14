Mahakumbh: NGT Grants UP More Time For Sewage Management Plan

The National Green Tribunal has granted the Uttar Pradesh government additional time to present a detailed sewage management plan for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted the Uttar Pradesh government additional time to present a detailed sewage management plan for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. Scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri), the Mahakumbh attracts millions of devotees and is held every 12 years.

The green bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, was addressing the critical issue of preventing sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the mela. In an order dated December 9, the bench noted the Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General’s (AAG) request for three days to submit a “comprehensive sewage management system” plan prepared by the authorities.

Key Aspects of the Plan

The plan is expected to outline the projected sewage generation during the Mahakumbh Mela and detail the treatment facilities being established to handle the increased load. It will also consider the overall rise in sewage generation within Prayagraj city during the event.

The NGT directed that the plan must include:

1. Details of Drains: Identification of all drains discharging into the Ganga and Yamuna, with methods for treating their sewage.

2. Untreated Sewage Mitigation: Measures to achieve zero untreated sewage discharge into the rivers.

3. Contract and Funding Information: Status of contracts, allocation of funds and land, responsible agencies, and timelines for project completion.

The tribunal allowed the state’s principal secretary of the environment department three days to file the report.

Current Situation of Sewage in Prayagraj

During the hearing, the AAG informed the bench that 81 drains in Prayagraj are currently discharging sewage—both treated and untreated—into the Ganga and Yamuna. Of these, five are significant drains, three are stormwater drains, and two are sewage drains.

The AAG noted that drains with lower flow rates would use on-site methods to prevent untreated sewage discharge. For the 39 untapped drains, the state plans to treat 60-70 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage from 22 drains through advanced oxidation systems. Efforts are underway to intercept and divert sewage from the remaining 17 drains to existing sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The NGT has scheduled the next hearing for December 16 to review the progress and submissions by the Uttar Pradesh government. The tribunal emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Ganga and Yamuna remain free from untreated sewage during the Mahakumbh, a major event for both devotees and the environment.

