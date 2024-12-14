Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mahakumbh: NGT Grants UP More Time For Sewage Management Plan

The National Green Tribunal has granted the Uttar Pradesh government additional time to present a detailed sewage management plan for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

Mahakumbh: NGT Grants UP More Time For Sewage Management Plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted the Uttar Pradesh government additional time to present a detailed sewage management plan for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in 2025. Scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri), the Mahakumbh attracts millions of devotees and is held every 12 years.

The green bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, was addressing the critical issue of preventing sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the mela. In an order dated December 9, the bench noted the Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General’s (AAG) request for three days to submit a “comprehensive sewage management system” plan prepared by the authorities.

Key Aspects of the Plan

The plan is expected to outline the projected sewage generation during the Mahakumbh Mela and detail the treatment facilities being established to handle the increased load. It will also consider the overall rise in sewage generation within Prayagraj city during the event.

The NGT directed that the plan must include:
1. Details of Drains: Identification of all drains discharging into the Ganga and Yamuna, with methods for treating their sewage.
2. Untreated Sewage Mitigation: Measures to achieve zero untreated sewage discharge into the rivers.
3. Contract and Funding Information: Status of contracts, allocation of funds and land, responsible agencies, and timelines for project completion.

The tribunal allowed the state’s principal secretary of the environment department three days to file the report.

Current Situation of Sewage in Prayagraj

During the hearing, the AAG informed the bench that 81 drains in Prayagraj are currently discharging sewage—both treated and untreated—into the Ganga and Yamuna. Of these, five are significant drains, three are stormwater drains, and two are sewage drains.

The AAG noted that drains with lower flow rates would use on-site methods to prevent untreated sewage discharge. For the 39 untapped drains, the state plans to treat 60-70 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage from 22 drains through advanced oxidation systems. Efforts are underway to intercept and divert sewage from the remaining 17 drains to existing sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The NGT has scheduled the next hearing for December 16 to review the progress and submissions by the Uttar Pradesh government. The tribunal emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Ganga and Yamuna remain free from untreated sewage during the Mahakumbh, a major event for both devotees and the environment.

Read More: Kejriwal Expresses Concern Over Rising Crime In Delhi, Seeks Intervention From Amit Shah

Filed under

mahakumbh Mahakumbh Mela in 2025 National Green Tribunal Uttar Pradesh government

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out Where!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out...

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Accuses Of ‘Murdering’ Constitution, Neglecting Ambedkar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress, Accuses Of ‘Murdering’ Constitution, Neglecting Ambedkar

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Compares Party’s Actions To Dronacharya-Eklavya Tale

Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox