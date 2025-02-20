Mahakumbh Water Quality: ‘Fit For Drinking’ Yogi Adityanath Government Defends Pollution Claims By Quoting Scientists

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has released an official statement defending the purity of Ganga water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has released an official statement defending the purity of Ganga water at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The statement, issued on Thursday, quoted a scientist to refute concerns about contamination, following a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report that flagged high levels of fecal coliform bacteria in the river.

Government Asserts Ganga’s Purity

The UP government asserted that the water of the Ganga in Prayagraj is as pure as “alkaline water.” This claim was made in response to concerns raised after the CPCB submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), indicating bacterial contamination in the river where millions of devotees have taken holy dips since January 13.

According to official data, over 58 crore pilgrims have bathed at Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh festival.

CM Yogi Adityanath has dismissed concerns about water quality, stating that the Sangam water is “fit for bathing.”

Scientific Evidence in Government’s Statement

The UP government’s statement specifically referred to CPCB’s findings while citing scientific evidence to counter the contamination claims.

“Padma Shri Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar, a renowned scientist, has challenged skeptics and debunked doubts about Ganga’s purity with scientific evidence,” the release quoted in a PTI report stated.

Dr. Sonkar reportedly collected water samples from five major bathing ghats, including Sangam Nose and Arail in Maha Kumbh Nagar. “These samples were then subjected to microscopic examination in his laboratory. To his surprise, despite crores of devotees bathing in the river, there was no bacterial growth or decline in the water’s pH level,” the release mentioned.

According to Dr. Sonkar’s research, Ganga water contains 1,100 types of bacteriophages—natural viruses that eliminate harmful bacteria.

“This self-purifying mechanism ensures that the river remains uncontaminated even after 57 crore devotees have taken a dip,” the release further stated.

BOD Levels and Conflicting Reports

Concerns over water quality arose after the CPCB reported fluctuating levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) at Sangam. The BOD level was recorded at 3.94 milligrams per liter on January 13, the day the Maha Kumbh began. It dropped to 2.28 milligrams per liter on Makar Sankranti (January 14) and further decreased to 1 milligram per liter on January 15. However, the levels spiked again, reaching 4.08 milligrams per liter on January 24 and 3.26 milligrams per liter on Mauni Amavasya (January 29).

BOD measures the oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic material in water. A higher BOD level suggests more organic pollutants. For river water to be considered safe for bathing, the BOD level should be below 3 milligrams per liter.

On January 16, at 5 AM, the BOD level was recorded at 5.09 milligrams per liter. It was 4.6 milligrams per liter at 5 PM on January 18 and 5.29 milligrams per liter at 8 AM on January 19.

In a report submitted to the NGT on February 3, the CPCB stated that water quality at most locations in Prayagraj did not meet bathing standards during monitoring on January 12-13.

Government’s Response to Concerns

Despite these findings, the UP government insists that the river remains clean and fit for bathing.

“Dr. Sonkar confirmed that the river’s pH level, ranging between 8.4 and 8.6, is better than normal and that no foul smell or bacterial growth was detected,” the government stated.

“No harmful bacteria developed after incubating the water samples for 14 hours,” the statement further claimed.

Dr. Sonkar has openly challenged skeptics to accompany him to the ghats, collect water samples, and verify their purity in the laboratory. “Despite over 58 crore people bathing in the river during the Maha Kumbh, Ganga water remains naturally disease-free due to its inherent purifying properties,” the release stated.

Expert Opinions on the Issue

Dr. Sonkar also questioned the narrative that Ganga water was polluted even before the Maha Kumbh began. “If the river were indeed contaminated, there would have been a global outcry by now, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients,” he reportedly stated.

Meanwhile, environmental scientist Professor Venkatesh Dutta, from Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), commented on the matter.

“Ganga water is not static; it is constantly flowing. I wouldn’t be able to hazard a guess any which way on the quality of the Ganga water as of now. All that I can say is that the type and time of sampling matter a lot,” Professor Dutta told PTI.