Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
Maharashtra: 5,000 Pakistani Nationals Residing In State, 1,000 Asked To Leave, Says Minister Yogesh Kadam

Kadam explained that while some of these Pakistani nationals have been living in India for 8 to 10 years, others are married to Indian citizens or have surrendered their Pakistani passports in a bid to acquire Indian citizenship.

Maharashtra: 5,000 Pakistani Nationals Residing In State, 1,000 Asked To Leave, Says Minister Yogesh Kadam


In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken a firm stance against Pakistani nationals residing in the country. Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam revealed on Saturday that around 5,000 Pakistani nationals are currently residing in the state. Among them, 1,000 individuals holding short-term visas have been instructed to leave India by April 27, in line with the government’s recent directives.

Short-Term and Long-Term Visas Under Scrutiny

Kadam explained that while some of these Pakistani nationals have been living in India for 8 to 10 years, others are married to Indian citizens or have surrendered their Pakistani passports in a bid to acquire Indian citizenship. He also noted that around 4,000 Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra are on long-term visas. These include those who have entered the country on a variety of grounds, including medical treatment, film work, journalism, and personal reasons. Among them, 1,000 are on Saarc visas issued for work-related purposes.

The recent directives, issued after the deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, involve the immediate revocation of all valid Indian visas issued to Pakistani nationals. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Pakistani nationals’ medical visas will remain valid only until April 29, while all other visas will be invalid from April 27.

Pahalgam Terror Attack and Its Aftermath

The brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22, has significantly impacted India-Pakistan relations, with the Indian government opting to take stricter measures against Pakistani nationals in the country. In a bid to uphold national security, the MEA has ordered the expulsion of Pakistani nationals who have overstayed or violated visa terms.

Of the 5,000 Pakistani nationals residing in Maharashtra, the most immediate concern involves those holding short-term visas. Minister Kadam confirmed that these 1,000 individuals must leave India by April 27, with medical visa holders being granted an additional two days to vacate the country.

The Centre’s recent actions have raised several questions regarding the future of Pakistani nationals in India, particularly those who have been in the country for an extended period. While some individuals on long-term visas may not be affected immediately, they remain under scrutiny as part of India’s broader efforts to safeguard its borders and national security.

As the deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave India approaches, the impact on the community in Maharashtra is becoming clearer. The state’s government, led by Minister Kadam, has been closely monitoring the situation and working with the Centre to ensure the smooth implementation of these new visa policies.

