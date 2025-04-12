Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Maharashtra: 8 Injured In A Factory Fire In Nagpur; 5 Deaths Reported

Maharashtra: 8 Injured In A Factory Fire In Nagpur; 5 Deaths Reported

A powerful bomb blast at an aluminum foil factory located at Umred MIDC in Nagpur killed five and injured several others on Friday evening. The incident remains a shocking experience for the community around as rescues are still ongoing while questions have seemingly arisen about safety at the particular unit.

Maharashtra: 8 Injured In A Factory Fire In Nagpur; 5 Deaths Reported

A powerful bomb blast at an aluminum foil factory located at Umred MIDC in Nagpur killed five and injured several others on Friday evening.


A powerful bomb blast at an aluminum foil factory located at Umred MIDC in Nagpur killed five and injured several others on Friday evening. The incident remains a shocking experience for the community around as rescues are still ongoing while questions have seemingly arisen about safety at the particular unit.

Blast Tears Through Factory During Work Hours

The explosion happened inside the polished tubing unit of the factory in Umred taluka, around 45 km from Nagpur city. The blast was so loud it was heard across nearby areas, and within minutes, black smoke and fire covered the sky.

“Five people died in an explosion at an aluminum foil factory in Umred, two people died in the hospital during treatment, while the death of 3 missing persons has been confirmed,” said SP Harsh Poddar, who is leading the investigation.

87 Workers Were Inside the Factory

At the time of the explosion, 87 workers were inside the building, making it a race against time for fire teams and police to rescue everyone safely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This factory is located in the Umred taluka of Nagpur. There was an explosion in the factory’s polished tubing unit. The fire has not been completely controlled. The fire department is present at the spot, and fire engines are working to extinguish the fire. A total of 87 people were present inside (during the explosion). Eight people have been reported injured,” said SP Poddar on Friday night.

He added that entering the area where the fire broke out was nearly impossible at that point. “After the fire is extinguished, an investigation will be conducted inside… It is difficult to go inside where the fire has occurred,” he said.

Firefighters Working Nonstop

Multiple fire trucks rushed to the scene and have been working since the blast to control the flames. But due to the heat, smoke, and flammable materials inside the unit, putting out the fire has taken time.

It’s still unclear what caused the explosion. Officials say a proper investigation will begin once the fire is fully out and it’s safe to go inside.

Injured Workers Being Treated, Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

So far, eight workers are confirmed injured and are getting treatment at hospitals in the area. Some of them are said to be in critical condition.

The accident has raised big questions about the safety standards in the factory. People are asking how something like this could happen, especially when so many workers were on duty.

Local authorities and safety officials are expected to visit the site soon to inspect and figure out whether the factory followed any safety guidelines at all.

The families of those who died and got injured are devastated. Many workers say they’ve never seen anything like this happen at the plant before and now fear going back.

Emergency crews are still at the site as of Saturday, making sure the area is secure and helping with the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

factory fire maharashtra

A Chinese court is strugg

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, TransporThe...
newsx

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...
newsx

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur
Director of a recruitment

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times
As India's top anti-terro

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation
The Supreme Court has set

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, TransporThe 500 Reptiles Themselves

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, TransporThe...

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue Case

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide