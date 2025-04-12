Maharashtra: 8 Injured In A Factory Fire In Nagpur; 5 Deaths Reported

A powerful bomb blast at an aluminum foil factory located at Umred MIDC in Nagpur killed five and injured several others on Friday evening. The incident remains a shocking experience for the community around as rescues are still ongoing while questions have seemingly arisen about safety at the particular unit.

Blast Tears Through Factory During Work Hours

The explosion happened inside the polished tubing unit of the factory in Umred taluka, around 45 km from Nagpur city. The blast was so loud it was heard across nearby areas, and within minutes, black smoke and fire covered the sky.

“Five people died in an explosion at an aluminum foil factory in Umred, two people died in the hospital during treatment, while the death of 3 missing persons has been confirmed,” said SP Harsh Poddar, who is leading the investigation.

87 Workers Were Inside the Factory

At the time of the explosion, 87 workers were inside the building, making it a race against time for fire teams and police to rescue everyone safely.

“This factory is located in the Umred taluka of Nagpur. There was an explosion in the factory’s polished tubing unit. The fire has not been completely controlled. The fire department is present at the spot, and fire engines are working to extinguish the fire. A total of 87 people were present inside (during the explosion). Eight people have been reported injured,” said SP Poddar on Friday night.

He added that entering the area where the fire broke out was nearly impossible at that point. “After the fire is extinguished, an investigation will be conducted inside… It is difficult to go inside where the fire has occurred,” he said.

Firefighters Working Nonstop

Multiple fire trucks rushed to the scene and have been working since the blast to control the flames. But due to the heat, smoke, and flammable materials inside the unit, putting out the fire has taken time.

It’s still unclear what caused the explosion. Officials say a proper investigation will begin once the fire is fully out and it’s safe to go inside.

Injured Workers Being Treated, Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

So far, eight workers are confirmed injured and are getting treatment at hospitals in the area. Some of them are said to be in critical condition.

The accident has raised big questions about the safety standards in the factory. People are asking how something like this could happen, especially when so many workers were on duty.

Local authorities and safety officials are expected to visit the site soon to inspect and figure out whether the factory followed any safety guidelines at all.

The families of those who died and got injured are devastated. Many workers say they’ve never seen anything like this happen at the plant before and now fear going back.

Emergency crews are still at the site as of Saturday, making sure the area is secure and helping with the ongoing investigation.