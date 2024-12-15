Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Urges Fadnavis To Act Before Cabinet Expansion

Aaditya Thackeray calls for a formal inquiry into the ₹12,000 crore road scam and demands the exclusion of Shinde and other ministers from Maharashtra’s cabinet.

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Urges Fadnavis To Act Before Cabinet Expansion

Ahead of the anticipated cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has raised serious allegations against former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two other ministers, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to exclude them from the upcoming cabinet. Thackeray, in a scathing post on social media, claimed that Shinde, along with Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, were allegedly involved in a ₹12,000 crore road scam, which he says involves the misuse of public funds in the state.

Thackeray has been vocal about the alleged corruption and poor implementation of road infrastructure projects in Mumbai. He specifically pointed to the BMC’s 400 KM road concretization project, which he had criticized in January 2023. Thackeray had written a letter to the then-BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, warning that the project could result in widespread flooding in Mumbai. He further alleged that the contracts for the roads were awarded at a 66% higher cost, making it a case of massive overcharging, benefiting contractors and politicians at the expense of the taxpayers.

While the BMC had denied the allegations, Thackeray has continued to press the issue, stating that the BJP-led government has been complicit in supporting the Shinde-led regime despite the ongoing scandal. Thackeray’s remarks come at a time when the BJP has also called for an investigation into the shoddy road work, adding weight to his claim that there is merit to the allegations.

In his post, Thackeray emphasized that if the BJP government is truly committed to addressing the scam, it must exclude Shinde, Lodha, and Kesarkar from the cabinet. He stressed that the public’s money, particularly that which was meant for Mumbai’s infrastructure, had been “wasted” for the benefit of corrupt politicians and contractors.

As the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly approaches, with the cabinet expansion scheduled for Sunday, Thackeray is calling for a formal inquiry into the alleged road scam to ensure accountability and transparency.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Announces 4th List of Candidates, Arvind Kejriwal To Contest Against Sandeep Dikshit

Filed under

Aaditya Thackeray Cabinet Expansion devendra fadnavis maharashtra

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Strikes Back At Congress, Raises Concerns Over Ties To Soros And China

BJP Strikes Back At Congress, Raises Concerns Over Ties To Soros And China

Anti-Drone System Deployed At Maha Kumbh 2025, Intercepts Two Drones On First Day

Anti-Drone System Deployed At Maha Kumbh 2025, Intercepts Two Drones On First Day

Why Has Syria’s New Leader Denied Conflict with Israel?

Why Has Syria’s New Leader Denied Conflict with Israel?

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Three Arrested, Remanded To Judicial Custody

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Three Arrested, Remanded To Judicial Custody

Economist Piketty Advocates For Wealth Tax In India To Address Inequality

Economist Piketty Advocates For Wealth Tax In India To Address Inequality

Entertainment

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube India Ad, ‘Brat And Demure Can’t Be a Friend’

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was Going To Faint

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly Harass Her

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox