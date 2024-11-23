After a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured only 17 of Maharashtra’s 48 seats, a series of bold policy shifts and targeted populist measures have helped the alliance bounce back spectacularly. The Mahayuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), made an emphatic comeback in the Assembly elections, with the BJP alone achieving over 124 wins and leads as of 12:25 PM.

This dramatic turnaround not only demonstrates the BJP’s strategic prowess but also positions the alliance as a formidable political force in Maharashtra, with the BJP likely to stake a claim to the Chief Minister’s chair.

Mahayuti’s Bold Strategies to Regain Momentum

The Lok Sabha defeat served as a wake-up call for the BJP, prompting swift and decisive action to address its shortcomings. Recognizing the Assembly elections as a critical battle, the BJP adopted strategies inspired by neighboring states, such as Madhya Pradesh. Key among these was the launch of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a populist flagship program aimed at women voters.

Under this scheme, women aged 18 to 65 were provided monthly allowances of ₹1,500, with a promise to increase the amount to ₹2,100 after re-election. Within just four months, 2.25 crore women received direct transfers totaling ₹7,500 each, significantly boosting the BJP’s appeal among female voters. This initiative contributed to a six-percentage-point rise in women’s voter turnout, including 52 lakh new voters.

Tackling Maratha and OBC Challenges

Maharashtra’s complex caste equations presented a significant hurdle. The Maratha agitation for reservations, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, initially appeared to polarize voters against the BJP. However, the alliance countered this by promoting “Hindu unity,” which resonated across communities and helped diffuse the agitation’s political impact.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde actively worked to address anti-BJP sentiment within the politically influential Maratha community, which constitutes 33% of the population. While Jarange-Patil’s inconsistent political stance diluted the agitation’s momentum, some leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha criticized the shift from a social to a political agenda.

“As long as Jarange-Patil struck to social issues, we stood by him wholeheartedly. The entire community believes poor Marathas should get reservation. But gradually, politics seized the social cause, which is detrimental for the community’s welfare,” said a Maratha leader.

Simultaneously, the BJP launched an extensive outreach program to consolidate OBC votes, which comprise 38% of the state’s population. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav led efforts to unite 353 OBC communities through meticulous region-wise campaigns. The BJP also proposed the inclusion of seven castes or sub-castes in the Central OBC list, demonstrating its commitment to the community’s concerns.

Economic Relief and Farmer Outreach Under Mahayuti

Maharashtra’s agriculture-dependent rural economy posed another challenge, particularly in regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada, where farmer distress was high. The government implemented several measures to address these issues:

Announcing free electricity for farmers using pumps up to 7.5 HP.

using pumps up to 7.5 HP. Introducing crop loan waivers and a promise to reimburse the difference between MSP and procurement prices through the Bhavantar Yojana .

and a promise to reimburse the difference between MSP and procurement prices through the . Removing the minimum export price and reducing export duties on onions, a critical crop, while increasing duties on imported edible oils to support local farmers.

These initiatives not only assuaged farmers’ concerns but also neutralized anti-incumbency sentiments in rural areas.

RSS’s Role and Hindutva Campaign

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a pivotal role in the BJP’s resurgence, mobilizing its vast network of 35 affiliated organizations for door-to-door campaigns. “We took the elections seriously by deploying our cadre for door-to-door campaigns,” said a senior RSS leader. “We realized the dangers of caste and religious polarisation that took place in the Lok Sabha polls.”

The BJP also intensified its Hindutva messaging with slogans like “ek hain toh safe hain” (together we are safe) and “batenge toh katenge” (divided we fall), uniting its core voter base and countering the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) strategy of consolidating minorities, Dalits, and OBCs.

Lessons from the MVA’s Decline

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), failed to replicate its Lok Sabha success in the Assembly elections. Its attempts to portray the BJP as a threat to the Constitution and reservation policies resonated during the parliamentary elections but fell flat in the state polls, where such concerns held less relevance.