Home > India > Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE

Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE

The Maharashtra Assembly passes the Special Public Security Bill to tackle 'Urban Naxalism'. The bill was passed with a voice vote seeking to prevent unlawful activities of Left-Wing extremists as it replaces the ‘urban Naxalism’ with ‘extreme Left-wing ideology’. The Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the lower house. He said that no member of the joint select committee sounded a dissenting vote against the bill.

Fadnavis, centre, Eknath Shinde, right, and Ajit Pawar (Credit -ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 22:00:49 IST

The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday passed the Special Public Security Bill aimed at curbing “Urban Naxalism”. The bill was passed with a voice vote seeking to prevent unlawful activities of Left-Wing extremists as it replaces the ‘urban Naxalism’ with ‘extreme Left-wing ideology’.

The Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the lower house. Fadnavis said that the amendments by a joint select committee have been included in the bill, and I assure that when it comes into effect, the new law will not be misused. The chief minister added that no member of the joint select committee sounded a dissenting vote against the bill.

Opposition Raised Objections On The Interpretation of ‘Urban Naxal’

During tabling of the bill, Opposition leaders raised objections on some of its aspects, including what they claimed was an expansive interpretation of the term ‘urban Naxal’. 

The bill is yet to be tabled in the upper house, the legislative council.

On Wednesday, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule presented the Joint Select Committee’s report on the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, in the House.

Replying to the concern whether the Bill would target political parties or not, Bawankule clarified that it will not target any political organisations. “We have brought clarity to the Bill, which aims to tackle the illegal activities of extreme Left-minded individuals and organisations, as per the Print report.

He added that the committee had met five times since December, when it was formed, and received over 12,500 suggestions, which came from the public domain.

Major Changes Made In The Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism

Major key changes have been made in the bill — a decision by an advisory board is now mandatory before declaring any organisation unlawful, and now, the investigating officer would be of the rank of superintendent of police; earlier, it was an officer of the rank of sub-inspector.

“The suggestions of the opposition members in the joint select committee were also accepted. The government wants the Bill to be passed as it intends to prevent youth from being influenced by the Naxalite movement, “said Bawankule.

