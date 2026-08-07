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Home > India News > Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?

Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?

Maharashtra has ordered the confiscation of 114 extremist publications linked to ISIS, Al Qaeda and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The list includes magazines, digital material and alleged training manuals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo Credit: vaidyavikas)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo Credit: vaidyavikas)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 15:07 IST

In order to curb the activities of terrorist outfits, the Government of Maharashtra has declared the confiscation of 114 publications and electronic material that have links with such terrorist organisations. These include books, magazines, manuals and other literature that were linked to terrorist propaganda.

The material has been associated with groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS/ISKP), Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment.

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The state Home Department issued the notification on Thursday under Section 98(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The move follows intelligence inputs, cyber surveillance and investigations by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Why Has Maharashtra Banned The Literature?

According to the notification, the material could promote radicalisation, ideological indoctrination and recruitment. The Maharashtra ATS had recommended action in a letter dated March 17. The agency flagged the continued circulation and possession of such material in the state.

Home Department sources said the parent organisations may not operate from India. However, their publications were reportedly found circulating in Maharashtra.

“The organisations are involved in radicalising Muslim youth, as per the ATS report, which is based on intelligence inputs,” the officer said. Officials believe the confiscation order could also help agencies track people involved in distributing the material.

45 Editions Of Voice Of Khurasan On Banned List

A major part of the list consists of 45 editions of Voice of Khurasan. The publication is associated with Al-Azaim Media, a propaganda outlet linked to ISIS-Khorasan Province.

Other ISIS-K material named in the notification includes Are You Still Sitting?, Why Should You Join the Islamic State and the Urdu publication Nida-e-Khurasan. Tawheed Lectures, broadcast through Al-Bayan Radio, the Islamic State’s official radio channel, have also been included.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Publications Also Targeted

The notification also covers publications linked to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment. This includes 17 editions of The Revolutionary Resurgence. The editions covered the period from October 2023 to December 2025.

The list also includes 10 editions of Kashmir Kifah – Resilience & Courage, seven editions of The Soul of Resistance and 13 editions of Nawai Gazwa-e-Hind.

Manuals Allegedly Linked To Extremist Activities

The government has also targeted material described as instructional or training manuals. These include titles such as Explosives – Basics, Petrol Bomb – Manual, Modern Warfare, The School of Yusuf and How to Stay Anonymous.

Other listed material includes Security and Intelligence Course, How to Make a Suicide Rocket (Zarqawi-1 Missile), Chemical Explosives Based on Hydrogen Peroxide and The Mujahideen Poisons Handbook.

The latest action marks a major step by Maharashtra authorities to curb the circulation of extremist propaganda and material linked to banned terrorist organisations.

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Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?

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Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?

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Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?
Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?
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Maharashtra Bans 114 Radical Publications Linked To ISIS, Al Qaeda: What Was Found In The Propaganda Material?

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