Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today

Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today

This growth rate exceeds the national GDP growth forecast of 6.5% for the current fiscal year. The survey also forecasts sectoral growth, with agriculture and allied activities expected to rise by 8.7%, industry by 4.9%, and services by 7.8%.

Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today


Maharashtra’s Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, will present the state’s Budget for 2025-26 today, March 10. According to the pre-Budget Economic Survey, the state’s economy is projected to grow by 7.3% in 2024-25, as per advance estimates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This growth rate exceeds the national GDP growth forecast of 6.5% for the current fiscal year. The survey also forecasts sectoral growth, with agriculture and allied activities expected to rise by 8.7%, industry by 4.9%, and services by 7.8%. The nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2023-24 is estimated at ₹40,55,847 crore, up from ₹36,41,543 crore in 2022-23, and the revised estimate for 2024-25 is ₹45,31,518 crore.

Maharashtra’s Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state’s Budget for 2025-26 on Monday, March 10. According to the government’s pre-Budget Economic Survey, the state’s economy is projected to grow by 7.3% in the fiscal year 2024-25, based on advance estimates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This growth rate is higher than that of the national economy, which is expected to expand by 6.5% in the current fiscal year, as per the survey.

For the financial year 2024-25, the survey predicts growth rates of 8.7% for agriculture and allied activities, 4.9% for industry, and 7.8% for services.

The nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2023-24 is estimated at ₹40,55,847 crore, compared to ₹36,41,543 crore in 2022-23. The revised estimate for 2024-25 is ₹45,31,518 crore.

 

Filed under

Maharashtra Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Air India Flight Returns To Chicago Mid-Air After 9 Out Of 10 Lavatories Were Clogged

Air India Flight Returns To Chicago Mid-Air After 9 Out Of 10 Lavatories Were Clogged

Violent Showdown Between Mariah May And Toni Storm In Brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match At AEW Revolution 2025

Violent Showdown Between Mariah May And Toni Storm In Brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match At...

Indian-Origin Student Sudiksha Konanki Goes Missing In Dominican Republic, Search Underway

Indian-Origin Student Sudiksha Konanki Goes Missing In Dominican Republic, Search Underway

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To Know

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women