Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today

Maharashtra’s Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state’s Budget for 2025-26 on Monday, March 10. According to the government’s pre-Budget Economic Survey, the state’s economy is projected to grow by 7.3% in the fiscal year 2024-25, based on advance estimates.

This growth rate is higher than that of the national economy, which is expected to expand by 6.5% in the current fiscal year, as per the survey.

For the financial year 2024-25, the survey predicts growth rates of 8.7% for agriculture and allied activities, 4.9% for industry, and 7.8% for services.

The nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2023-24 is estimated at ₹40,55,847 crore, compared to ₹36,41,543 crore in 2022-23. The revised estimate for 2024-25 is ₹45,31,518 crore.