Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 New Ministers Take Oath, BJP, NCP, And Shiv Sena Lead

The much-anticipated cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took place today with a grand ceremony in Nagpur. A total of 39 ministers were sworn in during this significant event, representing a mix of political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena. This reshuffle is seen as a step toward strengthening the government and aligning its priorities for future governance.
Out of the 39 ministers who took oath, 19 are from the BJP, 9 from the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and 11 from the Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde’s leadership. The inclusion of these ministers is expected to bring new energy and direction to the state government, with each party’s representatives poised to take on key roles within the cabinet.
The full list of the newly inducted ministers is as follows:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP):
- Chandrashekhar Bawankule
- Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
- Chandrakant Patil
- Girish Mahajan
- Ganesh Naik
- Mangalprabhat Lodha
- Jaykumar Rawal
- Pankaja Munde
- Atul Save
- Ashok Uike
- Ashish Shelar
- Shivendra Raje Bhosale
- Jaykumar Gore
- Sanjay Sawakare
- Nitesh Rane
- Akash Fundkar
- Madhuri Misal (MoS)
- Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS)
- Meghana Bordikar Sakore (MoS)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP):
- Hasan Mushrif
- Dhananjay Munde
- Dattatraya Bharne
- Aditi Tatkare
- Manikrao Kokate
- Narhari Zirwal
- Makrand Jadhav Patil
- Babasaheb Patil
- Indranil Naik (MoS)
Shiv Sena:
- Gulabrao Patil
- Dada Bhuse
- Sanjay Rathod
- Uday Samant
- Shambhuraje Desai
- Sanjay Shirsat
- Pratap Sarnaik
- Bharat Gogawale
- Prakash Abitkar
- Ashish Jaiswal (MoS)
- Yogesh Kadam (MoS)
The swearing-in of these ministers is being closely watched as it marks a critical moment in Maharashtra’s political landscape, strengthening the coalition government and ensuring more balanced representation across key sectors.
This expansion is seen as a key move to streamline governance and further the agenda of each party, with an emphasis on economic development, social welfare, and other vital issues facing the state.
