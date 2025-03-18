Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Nagpur Violence A ‘Pre-Planned Conspiracy’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence and asserted that the attacks on police and public property was a "well-planned" attack.

Nagpur witnessed intense violence on the night of March 17, following clashes during protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the state assembly, alleged that the attack was pre-planned and aimed at disturbing social harmony. Over 50 people have been detained so far, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify more suspects.

CM Fadnavis “It Was a Well-Planned Attack”

Speaking in the legislative assembly, CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence and asserted that the attacks on police and public property were not spontaneous but orchestrated.

“This was a well-planned attack. The police were deliberately targeted to create chaos. 33 police personnel, including senior officers, have been injured. The perpetrators won’t be spared, regardless of their religious identity,” he said.

He also blamed the recent controversy surrounding the movie Chhaava for fueling public anger against Aurangzeb.

Deputy CM Shinde Echoes Conspiracy Allegations

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also described the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy aimed at spreading communal unrest.

“Around 2,000 to 3,000 people gathered and attacked homes, vehicles, and shops. They even pelted stones at the police. This wasn’t a random incident—it was planned. We will take strict action against those responsible,” Shinde said.

How the Violence Unfolded

The unrest began in the Mahal area of Nagpur after Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members staged a demonstration near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Rumors spread that a holy book had been burned during the protest, triggering outrage.

By evening, large-scale stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported in multiple areas, including Kotwali and Ganeshpeth. Clashes later spread to Hansapuri, where mobs torched vehicles and attacked shops.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal confirmed that over 50 individuals had been taken into custody.

“We are analyzing CCTV footage and social media posts to identify more suspects. A curfew has been imposed in 11 police station jurisdictions to prevent further escalation,” he said.

Government Response & Political Reactions

The Maharashtra government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in several areas. Police have assured that the situation is now peaceful but remain on high alert.

Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad accused certain groups of trying to disrupt communal harmony.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the incident was part of a “new pattern” to scare the Hindu community.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat urged people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan claimed that “outsiders” were involved in the violence, attempting to disrupt Nagpur’s communal balance.

In response to the escalating tensions, authorities have enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), allowing immediate preventive measures. FIRs have been registered, and social media accounts spreading misinformation are being monitored.

CM Fadnavis assured the public that strict action would be taken against all those involved, “No one has permission to take the law into their own hands. Attacks on police will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the strictest punishment,” he declared.

