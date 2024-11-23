Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Maharashtra CM Question: Eknath Shinde And Devendra Fadnavis Weigh-In On Leadership

As votes are counted in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition is set for a massive victory, with over 220 seats, raising the question: who will be the next CM?

Maharashtra CM Question: Eknath Shinde And Devendra Fadnavis Weigh-In On Leadership

With the votes being counted in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition is set to sail into the election with a massive victory on its cards, as it emerged an early favorite to win over 220 seats. Emerging as the next question: who will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

Early Trends Show NDA in the Lead

Early trends indicate that Mahayuti, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is coming out trumps compared to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Though the MVA contains the Congress party and breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and NCP as well, this seems to not bridge the gap with projections placing them at just 51. The NDA alliance has already crossed the majority mark in the contest.

Eknath Shinde’s Statement on CM Question

When asked about the future leadership of the state, Eknath Shinde, the present Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said the final decision would come only after the full results are in. “Let the final results come in…Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision,” said Shinde, hinting that the three parties would decide on the CM post collectively.

Devendra Fadnavis Vindicates Shinde’s Comments

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, also had something to say on the matter of leadership, ensuring that there would not be any kind of conflict on who might become the Chief Minister. “There will be no dispute on the CM’s face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this,” Fadnavis asserted confidently.

Key Players in the Mahayuti Alliance

Mahayuti is a three-horse alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde; the BJP; and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. The alliance has emerged as the dominant force in Maharashtra, making a surprise countering of the opposition alliance, MVA, in both seat projections and early counting trends.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Says, ‘EC Must Win Back People’s Confidence’, Questioning EVMs On ‘Shocking’ Result | NewsX Exclusive

